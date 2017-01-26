Pioneers in post-secondary education: Junior Erick Reyes and Sophomore Janna Quick share their experience coming to CSB/SJU as the first in each of their families to attend college

Photo by Nicole Pederson – [email protected]

By Sean Kelly – [email protected]

Equal opportunity. People often find themselves believing that everyone has an equal shot at success, but everyone enters the playing field with a different background, a different history, a different story to tell.

Junior Erick Reyes is a first generation student, meaning neither of his parents went to college or obtained a four-yeardegree.

Reyes is from the north side of Chicago, a culture and environment that is drastically different from central Minnesota. Reyes’s mother came to the United States from Mexico when she was 12 years old. The lives of families that come to America seeking a better life are often greeted with hardship.

“My mom is a really hard worker,” Reyes said. “All her life, her relatives, her brothers and sisters growing up, they had to work for everything they had. They didn’t go to school or get an education that was past a second grade formal classroom. She learned some basic multiplication and math, how to read and write, but the basics that you need to survive…Mexicans that immigrate from Mexico to the U.S. to find better living, that is all they know their whole lives is work and they don’t complain.”

Growing up, Reyes received a better education than the one his mother obtained, but the public school system in Chicago faced obstacles. Reyes started public high school at his local school district, Kelvyn Park, and continuously found himself struggling to learn in that environment.

“The teacher would try and lecture or put up notes on the board and most of the classroom would be doing their own thing,” Reyes said. “They would be on their phone, having a conversation out loud, not even listening to their teacher. This would be in a classroom setting with 30 kids. There would be a few kids that would try [to pay attention], but it would be really hard because nobody else in the classroom cared.”

Due to these kinds of issues in the classroom, students at Kelvyn Park High School have had difficulty seeking post secondary education. In 2014, the year Reyes graduated from high school, the average national ACT score was 21. At Kelvyn Park, it was between 15 and 15.9. In 2013, the national high school graduation rate in four years was 81 percent, but at Kelvyn Park, it was only 57 percent. Beyond this, one of the biggest issues at his school was student violence.

“When I first went to Kelvyn Park, there was a lot of fights,” Reyes said. “Probably like two fights a day on average. That was normal to me.”

After the first semester of Reyes’s first year, he transferred to Chicago Bulls College Prep, a new charter school that was accepting students to enroll. Reyes spent a semester at Chicago Bulls, but because of the academic rigor and the strict discipline policy he ended up transferring back to Kelvyn Park, where he spent his sophomore year. When junior year came Reyes decided that a quality education was the key to a successful future. He decided to transfer one last time and

return to Chicago Bulls.

“Chicago Bulls was pretty challenging academically,” Reyes said. “But I stayed there. I got the help. The principal at my high school is one of the coolest people. He probably made the biggest impact on my life…He really wanted to help people. Just having people in your life that have gone to college—I think that is what mapped it out for me.”

While many of the first generation students who come to CSB/SJU are from out of state, there are also many students from Minnesota as well. Sophomore Janna Quick is from St. Peter. While her parents never went to college, education was highly valued in her family because her mother works as a special education paraprofessional within the St. Peter school district. Quick is also the only member of her extended family to seek a bachelor’s degree.

“On my Dad’s side of the family they were all very skeptical about a private school education… I want a real college experience. I want to go someplace and make friends, find a place in life. Nobody has ever done that so it is a very foreign concept to them,” Quick said.

While Quick has attended CSB, she has found a home in the FoCus program. FoCus is a chemistry scholarship at CSB/SJU that also acts as a mentorship program. Quick says having the chance to be mentored has been a good resource for her in finding information that is unfamiliar to her family members.

“We had special classes fall and spring last year that were specifically designed for us to explore different career opportunities and applications, writing resumes and stuff like that,” Quick said. “They have instilled in me the importance of internships and they have helped me achieved that goal.”

This work paid off for Quick when she interned last summer at the University of Minnesota to improve solar panels using nanoparticles.

Quick knew from an early age that she wanted to pursuit a college degree. She has always loved school. However, that isn’t always the case for first generation students.

“I think that it is important for people on a college campus … to remember that not everybody’s family expected them to go to college. Some people are really pioneers in their own family and are doing it for themselves. It is not what is expected of them,” Quick said.

When reflecting on their backgrounds, both Quick and Reyes feel fortunate to be getting a college education.

“I would say to people here to appreciate what you have, because not everyone can get that. There are a lot of people out there dying to get a chance to get a better education, but they can’t. They just can’t,” Reyes said.