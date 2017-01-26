Opinion: Trump’s commentary about civil rights hero poorly timed and phrased

By Stanton Charleton

It is only fitting that Trump made headlines, as he often does, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the expense of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis went on record as saying that he does not believe Trump is a legitimate president, citing Russia’s interference in the presidential election. Trump responded via Twitter, saying Lewis should “finally focus on the burring and crime-infested inner cities of the U.S.,” and that Lewis is a politician that only talks and doesn’t yield results.

These are comments I find hardly surprising coming from Trump, but comments that worry me nonetheless. They are comments that reflect a man who drives by America’s inner cities and scoffs at them with his nose turned upwards. These areas are looked at as war zones where only violence and despair occur; they are America’s perpetual hells.

This is the kind of rhetoric that will never solve the problems—high crime rates, concentrated poverty—that Trump says he wants to fix. Trump responded to Lewis’s critique by telling him to focus on black-on-black crime. This criminalization and dehumanization of the residents of America’s inner-cities is all too familiar.

Lewis, on paper, is a figure who went about advocating for the rights of black people the right way. He is no Malcolm Little.

Lewis was a champion of nonviolence as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the mid-60s and has used the systems put in place to bring about change for blacks. However, for his entire life, he has been told that his methods of advocacy are wrong. This is an issue that black advocates still face today.

Nonviolence is glamorized today and King is revered as a hero. But often we forget, or simply do not know, that he was arrested 30 times between 1955 and 1965. King too was told that he was protesting the “wrong” way.

I have unfortunately concluded that more often than not, there simply is no “right” way for black Americans to protest or speak up in the eyes of persons, historically white persons, who do not support what they are advocating for.

Lewis had his head busted open by police officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge advocating for the rights of blacks to vote. Black Lives Matter is viewed by many as a hate group for protesting the many instances of police brutality that have taken place over the past four years. Collin Kaepernick is reviled not for being a bad quarterback, but for using the national anthem to peacefully protest the oppression of blacks and other minority groups.

Trump proudly proclaimed during his campaign that he was the “law and order” candidate. Lewis and King through such a lens, were criminals of their time, just as many consider advocates of today to be rioters, looters and thugs.

Lewis once said that the trouble he got into was “good trouble, necessary trouble.” In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we need more people who are willing to cause trouble and disrupt the status-quo for what they believe to be just causes.

