Opinion: Standing up for womens rights made the decision to march obvious and necessary

By Sophi Gorman

I was one out of the 90,000 people who attended the Women’s March in St. Paul. I knew it would be historic, but I never could have anticipated the feeling in the crowd that day.

Despite all of the negative things happening across the country, it was an incredibly positive atmosphere. People at this march were so kind to each other, conversing with new people and complimenting each other’s signs. We were all united behind a common cause.

After the march, my friends and I were on cloud nine. It was an incredible day and we were so happy we got to be a part of this moment in history. However, on Saturday night reality slapped us in the face. Multiple friends mocked the march and asked questions like “Why would you march? Men and women have all of the same rights.”

I had multiple people tell me feminism was stupid and sexism is made up. I was severely disappointed and felt hurt by my classmates. There were so many reasons to attend this march and I was genuinely surprised when my peers tried to tell me otherwise.

I marched to send a clear message that women will not tolerate any form of injustice under the new presidential administration. I marched because women are still underrepresented, underpaid and victims of sexual and domestic violence at much higher rates. I marched because women’s access to healthcare continues to be questioned and threatened. I marched in solidarity of all people of color, many whom have felt attacked by the new presidential administration. I marched to show the LGTBQ community that we support them and their rights. I marched because discrimination against a particular religion is wrong. I marched for the immigrants who have been demonized by hundreds of politicians. I marched because I refuse to believe sexual assault is “locker room talk.” I marched to honor the women who have brought us this far and so future generations of women do not have to.

Just because you personally don’t experience a certain form of injustice doesn’t mean other people’s experiences are illegitimate. Equality, in all forms, is beneficial to everyone. We deserve better.

But for now, I don’t think we should be asking each other “Why did you march?” I think we should be asking each other “Why didn’t you?”

This is the opinion of Sophi Gorman, CSB senior