Opinion: Pop is more recognizable and is part of our mainstream culture

By Cameron Johnson – [email protected]

When I open my Spotify application on my computer to pump some tunes in my dorm, much to my roommate’s displeasure, I enjoy listening to the evolution of pop music.

Pop music began with a group of British kids as a way to voice their feelings about growing up in a brand new world.

But in the decades since, pop music has evolved to be an integral part of American culture. More people in America know the names of Beyoncé, Kanye and Justin Bieber than their senators. In addition to being able to hear the words of popular pop acts on radio stations across America, pop music permeates the background of movies and television and thus permeates American culture.

Popular music is not the best type of music because it is popular, but because of the way it can make you feel. More than another type of music, pop music has the ability to remind you of past experiences. This is due to the intertwining nature of pop music and the culture as well as the range of musical diversity within pop music.

To clarify, pop music is influenced by musical styles ranging from blues and jazz to hip-hop and techno music.

Although it may takes months, I will get my roommate, friends, and neighbors to enjoy the heart and soul of pop music.

This is the opinion of Cameron Johnson, SJU first-year