Opinion: Physical gatherings bring solidarity, build confidence to stand up for beliefs

By Lucas Giese – [email protected]

I read a book by Margaret Atwood over the break entitled “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a story of a dystopian America under totalitarian control and a woman trapped within misogynist rule. While the entire narrative could be related to contemporary political and social events, what really struck me was the main character’s situation of utter hopelessness and despair.

Isolated from everyone in totalitarian suspicion and paranoia, she is powerless with no way out or forward.

But written in her cell along the floor she finds the faux-Latin words: “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum,” which translates to: “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.” In this little phrase she finds hope despite all, for she knows that someone else was there and had experienced similar hopelessness.

It is this sense of solidarity that we so desperately need today.

Last Friday, on the inauguration of our new President, Donald J. Trump, I organized a meeting on campus with a number of other concerned students as a simple space for our community to gather together and recognize our power in collective solidarity. It was a space for engaged students to see that we are not alone, while sharing strength and hope in the coming fight ahead.

Too often we remain complacent and comfortable, we stay at home, we tweet and interact on Facebook, but I believe there is power in physically gathering, in risking ourselves publicly. For now, it is easy to assemble and to exercise these fundamental rights, however the future is uncertain.

Last Saturday too, many of us gathered in St. Paul in a similar spirit to support all women. There was undoubtedly a diversity of perspective and political contention amongst the marchers assembled, but the act of assembling stood for something common. The simple power of gathering, the collective strength recognized in 60,000 people who were willing to stand up for a common value—respect—was overwhelmingly powerful.

This moment was ephemeral; we will not gather in masse on a regular occasion. Instead, we must sustain the sentiments from these moments of grand solidarity over four long years.

While I’m concerned for the future of this country and the direction that the Trump administration will lead us, I’m more worried that the seemingly overwhelming nature of this struggle will demoralize and exhaust those who can still stand up for change. Together we’ve seen the first few weeks and I’m already exhausted.

While I’m likely addressing most people who share my political concerns and those of you on the fence, I also want to extend this solidarity to those who may disagree with me.

Please, have the courage to express yourself, and I’ll do the best of my imperfect ability to listen and discuss.

But we can’t tune out, we can’t rationalize. Right now I’m trying to find the courage to stand up, to risk myself for change, and I invite you all to do the same. But we must do so in solidarity, we must recognize that we are not alone.

We must keep on reminding each other: “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum. Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

This is the opinion of Lucas Giese, SJU senior