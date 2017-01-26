Opinion: Country is the soul of America and has respectable lyrics

By Noah Becker – [email protected]

Country music is a genre of music that started out in the southern United States in the 1920s and gets its roots from folk and blues music.

Country music was one of the first genres of modern America and has been a staple of the American music culture for decades. It has showcased some of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, including but not limited to, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, George Strait and George Jones.

Country singers come in many varieties, but they tend to sing ballads and songs about patriotism, love, heartache and home.

Pop music, on the other hand, may have roots in the 1970s but didn’t become mainstream until the late 1980s. Most pop artists are well known for being egotistic, altering their songs with auto tunes, not using instruments, glorifying gangster mentality, demeaning women and having very little variation between songs. Pop songs usually have bad messages attached to their songs where county music is more appreciative of the little things in life.

Pop music may be common in modern society today, but country music has been prevalent and widespread for almost 100 years.

It’s easy to say that the troubadours of country music produce the more classical and enduring genre of music.

This is the opinion of Noah Becker, SJU first-year