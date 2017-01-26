Nordic team races

Photo by Sierra Lammi – [email protected]

By Hope Mueller – [email protected]

The inaugural Langlauf race was held at St. John’s on Jan. 22, hosted by Outdoor University and the Nordic Ski Team. They welcomed more than 70 racers to Collegeville to compete.

The Langlauf encouraged both collegiate athletes as well as citizen participation.

Assistant Director of Environmental Education Kyle Rauch collaborated with the Nordic Ski Team to create the course: including the length, route and overall schematic.

The race was modeled after an Olympic race. The course centered around Clemens Field, allowing racers a spot to warm up in the Palestra, finishing back on the football field.

With roughly 17 kilometers of trails, creating a race at St. John’s felt inevitable.

“Despite some warm conditions and diminishing snowpack it went pretty well,” Rauch said. “It was a clean, safe race.”

The Langlauf strived to provide the community with “quality outdoor experiences.”

“With how the weather had been, we lost most of the snow,” senior captain Jay Grootwassink said. “I was really surprised with how well everything came together.”

With winter weather being a leading proponent to skiing the team is looking forward to what the rest of their season will look like.

The Nordic Ski team focuses on competitive and recreational skiing. However, in recent years, the club has taken a more leisurely twist.

“There’s been a big shift from our first year from being a competitive racing team to what it is now,” Grootwassink said.

This year’s team is packed with fresh faces.

“We have a lot more new skiers,” senior captain Caitlin McGoldrick said. “A lot of people haven’t been on skis before and it’s been really cool to see their growth and introduce people to the sport and loving winter.”

Although many of the team’s skiiers are new to the sport, the inaugural Langlauf was built around benedictine heritage and encouraged all types of participants.

“I’m really happy we held it,” Grootwassink said. “It turned out to be really fun.”