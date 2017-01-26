‘Nocturnal Animals’ will keep you awake at night

By Mikolaj Puszcza-Szydlowski – [email protected]

Last year’s “Nocturnal Animals,” the second film directed by the famous fashion designer Tom Ford, conveys a story of an art gallery owner (Amy Adams), who, already living in an ivory tower, is exposed to the ghosts of her past, through a crime novel written by her ex-boyfriend (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The book treats on a violent homicide and a revenge that has been enticed as a reaction to it. The main character quickly realizes that the book touches something on that plain of consciousness which is not available to her directly. The book gives her a series of hallucinatory flashbacks and a sardonic approach to her reality, paired with an ability to articulate previously repressed emotions.

The reality which Adams’ character occupies is already a fake. In some ways, when the parts of the film that present the plot of the book, are more real and human, than the reality which the character is shown to live, filled with bored art collectors, supermodels and controversial art pieces.

“Susan, enjoys the absurdity of our world. It’s a lot less painful. Believe me, our world is a lot less painful than the real world,” tells her best friend, played ingeniously by Michael Sheen. The world of parable is way more interesting than the world of ‘real people’: the latter are here sarcastically the ones who are members of the top financial layer of the society, that Ford himself is surrounded with.

This is a satire on the highest level, not one that laughs at the other or even at itself, but rather one that spent the first half of its day screaming and now moves around in a strange, post-shouting trans. It’s a piece of solid cinema, a well-crafted, surreal entertainment. Not always pleasing to watch (in a very deliberate, Lucien Freud sort-of-way), it is an admirable, filled with self-doubt, work of art most palpable towards the end of the film when the character realizes the parallels between her own experience and the plot of the book, and the grotesque elements, reminiscent of provoking, contemporary art and tropes found in pop culture. Yet it all works, because such a narrative is effective for a very broad audience, no matter how exposed to high culture, existing in a language of television, now only making a step further to explore new forms and media. Mindful of the inconstancies and paradoxes of our modern life, the narrative still attempts to answer what it means to be human, expose very simple needs and primordial desires, under the masks of pretense.

Masterful storytelling, with a haunting cameo by Laura Linney and suspenseful music of Abel Korzeniowski.