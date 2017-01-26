MLK week guides modern race conversations

Photo submitted by Edwin Torres

By Samuel P. Butterfass – [email protected]

On Dec. 8, 2016, at the close of last semester, Presidents Michael Hemesath and Mary Hinton released a statement in response to a petition to become sanctuary campuses.

They wrote, that while they understand and considered the proposal, “to decline to become a sanctuary campus is in the best interest of all students and the future of [the] institutions.”

A sanctuary campus is a school that promotes policies seeking to protect its undocumented students from facing deportation. Over 1,500 people, students, alumni and faculty, signed the petition.

The statement in response to the petition was released to the CSB/SJU community via email and attracted local media attention.

The petition was spearheaded by SJU alumnus Edwin Torres, class of 2016.

“[I was] acting on the values that St. Ben’s and St. John’s taught me,” Torres said in regards to the petition.

“This issue was greater than what one campus stands for. This issue is bigger than us,” Torres said. “That’s the reason why I started it, that’s the reason why I’m inspired to continue this dialogue and

conversation.”

Although CSB/SJU won’t become sanctuary campuses, Torres was optimistic about the response from the universities.

“[The decision] makes sense and I appreciate the commitment that both presidents and the abbot and priors showed in their response letter,” Torres said.

In their statement, the presidents noted they have no legal authority to subvert state and federal laws and cited the main reason for their rejection of the petition was that it could “put at risk state and federal financial aid support that are essential for the vast majority of our students to pursue their educations.”

The presidents did however reaffirm their commitment to supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

“We currently protect the rights of our undocumented students to the fullest extent possible under DACA and [FERPA], and we will continue to do so,” the statement read.

FERPA is generally used to protect students’ privacy and records.

Torres noted that Macalester and Carleton colleges, two other MIAC schools, took a stronger position in response to petitions to become sanctuary campuses.

“Both of the schools went a step furth and said ‘if DACA is replaced or removed by President Trump, those students will get a full ride,” Torres said.

While Torres would have preferred a similar response from CSB/SJU, he noted the sizes of their endowments are much smaller than Macalester and Carleton colleges, making CSB/SJU more reliant on federal financial aid.

“Macalester and Carleton have an endowment close to one billion dollars,” Torres said. “CSB’s endowment is no more than $35 million. St. John’s endowment is no more than $200 million.”

In other words, CSB/SJU would be taking a much larger risk by becoming a sanctuary campus.

Torres acknowledged this and noted the univiersities’ response makes sense, but also stressed the significance the petition itself holds.

“Myself and the other 2,000 individuals that signed this petition would not be good Johnnies and Bennies if we did not lead courageously and advocate passionately, which is the motto of our university,” Torres said.

When asked about the next step to ensure CSB/SJU DACA students receive protections, Torres had a different response.

“I leave it up the current Bennies and Johnnies now,” Torres said. “I leave it up to them to continue voicing their concerns for this issue and for many other issues.”