MLK week guides modern race conversations

A week centered on starting and sustaining conversations on race culminated in the Cultural Affairs Board (CAB)’s events ”Food for the Soul Dinner” and “MLK Student Showcase.” These events sought to encourage understanding in both a historical and a contemporary context.

The dinner was meant as an opportunity for attendees to think beyond just the food they were eating and to begin considering “where soul food came from and why food is a particularly important part of people’s culture,” Muqkadeen Poole, SJU sophomore said.

While many events offer food as a means of increasing attendance, “Food for the Soul” used food as a point of understanding and initial conversation to help open the community’s eyes to the multicultural and multiracial world around them.

The showcase that followed the dinner featured students who CAB actively sought out because they believed those students could deliver important messages to the audience.

“We knew [they] would be great performers,” Poole said.

The performances, along with the food provided, allowed attendees to begin breaching the topic of race in our community and in our world.

Brenda Montes, CSB senior and head of CAB, attended the event and said she found the showcase to be valuable.

“I think the showcase says something about the students and how passionate they are about sharing their own experience and being able to be vulnerable in front of everyone,” Montes said.

Poole believes that sometimes conversations about these topics such as race, racism, discrimination, inequality and inequity are met with a wall constructed by people that either “don’t want to hear it or who aren’t able to hear it because they know nothing about it.”

“[The] only way things will really change is if [all] students start interrupting racism more, instead of just participating one time,” Montes said.

Montes thinks conversations about race shouldn’t just end with remembering Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Part of what MLK week hoped to instill was that the conversations started this past week to continue every day.

“I think people now shouldn’t be surprised to see and continue seeing events that focus on conversations like those,” Montes said.

For some, it may be difficult to breach uncomfortable topics such as race, gender, or sexuality, but Poole believes it’s Bennies and Johnnies’ duty to speak out in support of their peers. Poole says as a community we need to “make sure we move past that comfort zone and allow others to move past their comfort zone,… to get them to think about their language, get them to think about their actions, get them to think about what’s going on.”

Montes shared similar sentiments.

“The whole idea of even attending a liberal arts school is to have those skills and move around the world with flexibility, kindness, sincerity, passion and love for everyone,” Montes said.