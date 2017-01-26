Gagliardi Trophy comes home: Johnnie linebacker Carter Hanson named Division III’s most outstanding player

Photo courtesy of Steven Frommell

By Drew Schoenbauer – [email protected]

On Dec. 14, 2016, SJU senior linebacker Carter Hanson learned he was bringing the Gagliardi Trophy home.

One of the highest honors in the sport, the award recognized Hanson as the most outstanding player in DIII football. It is awarded based on excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Hanson is only the second defensive player ever to win the Gagliardi Trophy and the first since 2004. Additionally, he joins wide receivers Chris Palmer (1995) and Blake Elliot (2003) as the third Johnnie to be presented with the award named in the legendary St. John’s coach’s honor in its 24-year history.

“It is very surreal that I won the award,” Hanson said via email. “There were a lot of really qualified football players that deserved to win as well. I am very humbled and grateful to have been selected as the recipient of the trophy.”

Head Coach Gary Fasching said he was proud to see the trophy return.

“I think it says a lot about our program and the type of young men that we recruit to come to St. John’s,” Fasching said via email. “Carter’s work in the classroom and in the community were very important factors in him winning this prestigious award.”

Hanson has finished his football career with the fifth-most tackles in SJU history, posting 316 career tackles during his four years as a starter.

In 2016, Hanson finished with 74 tackles (29 solo), three interceptions and one forced fumble on the season.

When asked what one word he would use to describe Hanson, Fasching said, “Focused. Everything he does is well-planned and well-thought-out. He prepares like few others.”

Hanson’s focus can be seen both on the field as well as in the classroom. A 4.0 student, Hanson was named to the Academic All-America first team for the second year in a row, as well as receiving the MIAC Elite 22 Award.

Not only was his ability to focus something that stood out to Fasching, but even more so was his love for football.

“[Hanson’s] passion for the game of football is the thing that stands out most to me. He loves to play football, and he played every down like it was his last play,” Fasching said. “Carter was not the biggest, or strongest or fastest player, but he played with great passion and emotion.”

Looking back at his football career at SJU, Hanson said there was one moment he will have a hard time forgetting.

“I think the highlight of my career was when we beat UW-Platteville on the last play of the game this year in the first round of playoffs,” Hanson said. “The fans were crazy and I have never been more nervous in my life. The O-line had a great surge and [junior running back Dusty Krueger] made a great cut to get in the end zone. That will be one that I remember for a very long time.”

After graduating this spring, Hanson plans to pursue a career in investment banking dealing with mergers and acquisitions, but will eventually go back to graduate school to receive his MBA. He says he wants to stay connected to SJU and the football program.

Whatever he does, his name will forever be remembered as one of DIII’s best.