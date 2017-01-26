Dome details clarified

Photo by Julia Eckart – [email protected]

By Megan Flynn – [email protected]

Both Bennies and Johnnies can now use the SJU Dome during open hours, free of charge.

SJU Athletic Director Bob Alpers notified the student body about the Dome on Jan. 16 in an email, adding that “no member of our community will be turned away during open hours.”

This comes after much campus confusion in early December. Students and faculty alike expressed concern to The Record and on social media about Bennies and Johnnies having equal access to the new Dome.

After a November interview with Alpers and a statement from Vice President for Student Development Fr. Doug Mullin, The Record reported that Bennies would not be able to access the Dome with their student I.D.s while students and faculty of St. Johns would.

“Right now [access] is noon to midnight and it is St. John’s only I.D.’s, St. John’s faculty and staff I.D.s. There’s a scan system to get in and we’re going to have a control desk to be able to monitor use,” Alpers said in a November interview with The Record. This policy has since changed. All students and staff now have I.D. access. The Record also reported that the administrations were working to develop a time and pricing schedule for CSB students and other community members who wish to access the facility.

Students on campus and social media expressed concern with an assumed fee to be charged to Bennies. But in an interview this week, Alpers said there was miscommunication and his latest email to the student body clarified the details.

“I don’t think they’ve been changed, its just been articulated better,” Alpers said of the Dome’s policy Tuesday. “The reality has been, and always has been, that there was a mistake made when somebody got charged when they went into the dome . . . We

never intended to charge St. Ben’s students during the open hours.”

Alpers also said the dome will be available to rent for teams, groups, outside events and co-rec teams.

CSB students who participate in co-rec activities in the dome will be charged $10 for their first sport each semester, an additional $10 for their second sport each semester and $5 if they participated in a third sport that semester.

He says this is so CSB students will never pay more than SJU students. SJU students will have $25 added to their student activity fee to help fund operations of the Dome.

Alpers said the fees help offset costs such as heat and lighting.

“It’s only fair that if the St. John’s students are going to pay, the St. Ben’s students will have to share,” Alpers said. “There will never be a situation where a St. Ben’s student will be paying more than a St. John’s student.”

To address the confusion surrounding the issue of Dome access in December, Alpers said he encourages students to come in and talk to him if they have any questions.

“It just seems so important today for people to meet face-to-face and talk about things instead of assuming,” Alpers said. “Part of that is on us, we didn’t communicate well enough, but frankly it’s hard to communicate everything when it’s brand new and we’re still trying to figure out what we can do.”

CSB senior Sarah Spear said she’s glad the schools have made their policies clear to students

“I think people were confused and frustrated with it, I don’t think they could see the end point of it which is definitely difficult at times,” Spear said. “Things always have to be figured out. I’m very excited that everyone is able to use it no matter what campus they’re living on.”