Defense leading the way for CSB basketball

By Megan Dierberger – [email protected]

The race is on to remain in the top six to make the playoffs which start Feb. 22. The CSB basketball team currently sits in fourth place in the conference (12-6, 8-3 MIAC).

Defense and the home court advantage have been keys to the Blazers season.

The team is an undefeated 9-0 at home, and they are third in the conference in opponent shooting percentage and opponent points per game. The team set a goal to only have two or three losses at home this season, and they are well on their way to accomplishing that feat.

Two juniors, forward Chelsey Guetter and wing Morgan Merritt, both transferred to St. Ben’s after their first-year. They decided they wanted to continue their basketball careers while also being challenged in their education.

Since being here, they have greatly contributed to the Blazers. Guetter is tied for the team lead this season with 9.9 points per game. Merritt is tied for second on the team in 3-point field goals with 13.

The team has encountered new coaches and teammates, but consists of a foundation of experienced players.

Senior point guard Alison Newton and junior forward Niki Fokken are leaders for the team alongside Head Coach Mike Durbin, who has been coaching at CSB for 31 years. This year they have come in with extra experience, since last year there were no seniors on the team.

The team thinks the team has benefited from new coaches and players. Kaytlin Kuefler, the new volunteer assistant coach, brings in a lot of experience from playing Division II basketball at St. Cloud State. In addition, assistant coach and former Iowa Hawkeye Kali Peschel has brought a lot of young energy and experience to the court.

“Our coaches are the type of people who never give up on us,” Merritt said. “They constantly think we can be better than what we are, and that’s a big push for us in practices and games.”

The new players have stepped up their game for the Blazers. As a first-year, Sidney Schiffler is the team’s backup point guard.

“[Schiffler] is really open to any advice on improving her abilities,” Guetter said. “She has been learning a lot and will definitely be ready to take on the full position of point guard next year when Newton graduates.”

While looking ahead at the rest of the regular season, the Blazers are optimistic and ready for whatever comes their way.

“The MIAC is a fun conference. You can never go into a game and know who the winner is going to be,” Merritt said.

“It really is a whole different type of energy while playing at home,” Guetter said. “There has been an increase in the attendance of fans, which really helps boost our performance.”

The Blazers put their home winning streak on the line when they host MIAC-leading St. Thomas at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Claire Lynch Hall.