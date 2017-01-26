CSB receives $10 million anonymous gift

By Sierra Lammi – [email protected]

The College of St. Benedict recently received a $10 million donation from an anonymous donor to create a fund for CSB to start a Center for Ethical Leadership. The center will give students opportunities to learn by “doing” rather than learning through a lecture. This is the largest donation in CSB history. This donation was given directly to CSB, so certain programs will be geared specifically towards Bennies to promote women’s leadership while others will by open to all students. The center will aim to help Bennies participate in experiential learning by providing opportunities for students to receive a form of payment if they take on unpaid internship.

Director of Experiential Learning and Community Engagement Angie Whitney has been involved with planning how the center will help students learn by doing.

“We want to make sure the money is enough for students to actually do that unpaid experience,” Whitney said.

Many opportunities will exist for programs in the new Ethical Leadership Center for Bennies and Johnnies alike.

Vice President of the Office of Institutional Advancement Kathy Hansen is excited about the possibilities that this program could offer students in terms of experiential learning.

“One thing we want to start is a mentoring program for all students where we bring in people, possibly alumni, to serve as guides, mentors and role models to students,” Hansen said.

Both Hansen and Whitney hope to be able to bring in guest lecturers and speakers periodically so all students can benefit from this donation.

Students can start benefitting from the program as early as the summer of 2017. Whitney hopes to start with five students receiving some form of payment for an internship that would otherwise be unpaid this summer.

“The number of students being offered this payment for internships will exponentially grow as the program continues over the years,” Hansen said.

The donation that makes this whole program possible came from a couple, who remain anonymous to the public. Hansen and CSB President Mary Hinton have talked continuously with the donors about what the program will look like. The donors are excited about the program as well.

“This experiential learning program is something that the donors truly believe in,” Hansen said, “It was the most satisfying gift that I have ever been a part of helping someone realize.”

“It’s not just us receiving $10 million, it is such a mutually beneficial experience for both us and the donor,” Whitney said.

Whitney believes this donation will change the fundamental learning strategies of many students in the future.

“You can be in a class and talk about something and think about the theory,” Whitney said. “But if you go out of the classroom and actually do it, it takes your learning and understanding to a whole new level.”

The Center for Ethical Leadership will allow students to learn and share their experience with their peers more than ever before.

“Cohort-based models of learning are incredible,” Whitney said. “Learning from your peers and with your peers is a really great experience.”

Discussions for exactly what kinds of programs will be included in the Center for Ethical Leadership are still taking place.