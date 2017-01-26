CSB divers make splash: Two divers break records midway into season

Photo by Kayla Albers –[email protected]

By Kevin Dudley – [email protected]

Outside expectations were not high for the Johnnie basketball team this season.

They lost Mitch Kuck ‘16 and Alex Schmitt ‘16, two of the top-ten scorers in program history.

The Johnnies returned starting juniors Tyler Weiss and Patrick Strom, along with sophomore David Stokman.

However, juniors Garrett Goetz, John Oliver and Brent Hentges, sophomore Ben Hartmann and first-years Jubie Alade and Shareif Bailey have all began contributing.

“A lot of people have stepped up that didn’t have an opportunity before,” Weiss said.

Despite this roster turnover, the Johnnies have reached new heights this season and are currently tied for first in the MIAC standings.

“We have a really balanced attack and that makes it hard for teams to plan for us,” Strom said.

The Johnnies are coming off a roller coaster week with wins over preseason favorite Bethel and second place Hamline along with a loss to Carleton.

Strom feels the Johnnies got a glimpse of their potential in the wins over Bethel and Hamline.

“We saw what we were capable of early last week,” Strom said.

The week started with an 87-81 victory over the then-first place Bethel Royals in front of a packed Sexton Arena.

The Johnnies started off strong, making nine of their first 10 shots to jump out to a 24-5 lead just six and a half minutes into the game.

Strom was hot early with five first half threes that sent Sexton Arena into a frenzy.

However, the Royals went on a 16-6 run midway through the second half and took a 67-66 lead with just over nine minutes left to play.

The Johnnies then answered with a 9-0 run, which included back-to-back baskets from Weiss, a traditional three-point play from Hentges and a drive to the basket from Bailey. The Royals continued to battle but the Johnnies played strong defense and connected on free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Weiss ended up with 25 points and 10 rebounds to secure a double-double. Strom also scored 20 points.

The Johnnies then traveled to Hamline where they won 86-84 in overtime against a Piper team that was riding a seven-game win streak.

The Pipers had a seven point lead with 54 seconds remaining and it appeared as though the Johnnies would fall, but then the Pipers committed an offensive foul ten seconds later which led to a three from Strom, cutting the Piper lead to four.

On the ensuing possession, the Pipers made a pair of free throws, stretching the lead to six. Stokman then answered for the Johnnies with a traditional three-point play cutting the deficit to three.

The Pipers missed the front end of a one-and-one on the next play, finally giving the Johnnies a chance.

Strom drilled a deep three on the following possession to bring the game to overtime.

The Johnnies made their first three shots in overtime in route to the victory. Stokman finished with 22 points while Strom and Weiss added 20 and 19 points respectively. Oliver also added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

The Johnnies closed out the week with a 73-58 loss at Carleton. They lead the MIAC in shooting percentage coming into play at 50.8 percent, but only shot 28.3 percent in the loss.

Weiss feels the Johnnies must keep the same demeanor through both wins and losses, though.

“You have to stay humble through the wins and positive through the losses,” Weiss said.

The Johnnies will host rival St. Thomas this weekend. The Tommies beat the Johnnies 82-69 last month.

The Tommies (9-3) are currently a half game ahead of SJU (8-3) in the conference.

Weiss feels there are a few things the Johnnies must do better to get a win this time around.

“[We must] stay calm on offense and defend the three point line,” Weiss said.

The game will tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 28 in Sexton Arena.