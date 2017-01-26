CSB divers make splash: Two divers break records midway into season

Photo courtesy of CSB Athletic Media Relations

By Megan Toninato – [email protected]

While students were stuck inside trying to stay warm over winter break, the CSB Swim and Dive team took their annual trip to Delray Beach, Florida.

The team competed against some of the top teams in the nation and were able to get some fresh air while doing so.

“We had a great training trip,” junior Katie Heller said. “We had 27 athletes (two divers) and a lot of fun. We were able to have two outdoor practices a day and were really able to push our training.”

Additionally, the team was able to train in a 50-meter pool as opposed to the 25-yard pool at CSB.

During the competition sophomore Ashley Groebner picked up a big win in the 75 yard breaststroke against two nationally ranked opponents. Groebner finished the race in 52.08 seconds.

After the team returned home, two CSB athletes found themselves among some of the greatest divers in CSB history. At the meet against Hamline on Jan. 13, first-year Mallory Jarvi scored the third-best dive in school history in the three meter competition. Teammate and fellow first-year Maggie Pomerenke scored the fifth-best dive in school history in the one-meter competition.

Anyone who has been to a swim meet knows that the atmosphere can go from complete silence to a sudden burst of noise and energy. What are they yelling while their teammates are swimming stroke by stroke?

“When a teammate is swimming we are usually just yelling ‘Let’s go’ or some other repetitive and motivational phrase,” senior Amy Nemanich explained. “Sometimes we will mime reminders to kick or hold a tighter streamline.”

Fans across the pool get to witness the scene as coaches mime, teammates cheer and the swimmers keep swimming.

On Jan. 21, CSB Swim and Dive hosted the Carleton Knights at the SJU pool. The meet was filled with energy as the CSB swim team looked to take the first home meet of 2017. Matching up against Carleton would be difficult as they have some of the best times in the MIAC.

The Blazers were off to a hot start in the 1,650m freestyle. Senior Amy Nemanich won the race, finishing in 19:29.42. Right behind her, first-year Morgan Murphy finished in second place with a time of 19:54.85.

“I thought the Carleton meet went well and I am proud of the team. We saw some excellent effort and pulled out some great races after having some tough weeks of practices,” Nemanich said.

Junior Katie Heller also had a successful race finishing second in the 50 freestyle at 25.53 seconds and second in the 100 freestyle at 57.22 seconds.

“We knew that Carleton has a talented team this year, but went into the meet focusing on what our athletes could accomplish,” Heller said. “We had some great swims and are excited to keep moving forward with our season.”

In swimming, the top 20 athletes are allowed to be on the roster for the MIAC competition. According to Nemanich, this typically has three divers and 17 swimmers. With only three competitions remaining, the CSB team is working hard to ensure that they are well represented at the MIAC face-off.