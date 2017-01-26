Citrusy west coast style lager breaks tradition

By Joseph Mahowald and Kyle Olson

It is the start of spring semester and we welcome you back to another installment of the Brew Log. We are really excited to talk about our beer this week, the Wagon Party, brewed by Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis.

This beer is a West Coast Style Lager and it offers an array of aromas and flavors. While packaging isn’t everything, Bauhaus has an artistic approach to their marketing, using a unique color scheme on their beer cans.

Bauhaus Brewing Labs is one of the many craft breweries that dot northern Minneapolis. This beer hub has prompted competition amongst the breweries and there is a strong need for a unique individual trait in order to thrive in this beer culture. Bauhaus certainly scores in the creativity column.

In 2014, eight family members joined together and through the love of family and beer, created Bauhaus Brew Labs. The term Bauhaus refers to the Bauhaus School, which was an art and design modernism school in post-World War I Germany. The idea is for collective creativity and an openness to try new things. The name Bauhaus fit well for the brewery which is dedicated to innovating new beer but also to having fun.

Bauhaus boasts a large taproom with ample space for yard games during the summer as well as for concerts and other gatherings. The Bauhaus crew is serious about enjoying good beer in a fun manner.

The Wagon Party is one of Bauhaus’ four staple beers that is on tap and distributed. When poured and smelled, there is a hoppy scent that is not often present in lagers. This hoppy nature is also felt on the tongue after the beer has been sipped.

While there is still the traditional smoothness of a lager, the Wagon Party may not be what lager drinkers are used to. There is a light citrusy aroma that is coupled with a refreshing, somewhat tart, aftertaste. For those who favor more bitter beers, this may offer a more full-bodied beer that still has traces of hops.

We were surprised by the taste of this style of lager, not expecting this level of bitterness. While it is not the traditional lager taste, we still enjoyed it and found it to be as drinkable and refreshing as a classic lager.

The Wagon Party is defined by Bauhaus Brew Labs as a West Coast Style Lager. The West Coast Style is an American take on the traditional German Pilsner lager.

Capitalizing on the recent popularity of hops in craft and domestic beers, Bauhaus’ lager contains a larger than average amount of citrus hops to appeal to a growing market for more hoppy beers. This hop popularity is evident in the styles of beers brewers have been producing as well as the cost of the all-important hops.

In 2004 the cost of a pound of hops used in craft beer was around $1.90. In 2013 the cost rose to $3.60. As the market continues to use more hops, this number is only growing.

After discovering more about the beer, it is not surprising to find out it has an IBU rating of 55. This high of an IBU level is much more commonly found in a IPA. The surplus of citrus in the Wagon Party bridges the gap between a traditional lager and the style of an India Pale Ale.

This particular beer fits into a unique flavor sect, as it can appeal to both fans of traditional lagers and of those who favor a more heavily hopped beer.

We were both pleasantly surprised by the taste of this lager and would recommend its unique take on a pilsner lager. Remember to enjoy responsibly.