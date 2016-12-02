Young team starts strong

By Drew Schoenbauer – [email protected]

The St. John’s basketball team is off to a 4-1 start with the only loss coming from Division II St. Cloud State.

Coach Pat McKenzie, in his second season as the head coach, is positive about the first few games.

“I think it’s been a good start,” McKenzie said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and we’re still trying to figure each other out a little bit, but it’s good we’re able to get through that and still get these wins.”

Senior wing Will Bauman had similar things to say about the team this year.

“I think we are off to a great start. Overall, the team is playing with a lot of energy and intensity,” Bauman said via email. “We have excellent leadership both on the staff and on the team which creates confidence in such a young team. The guys are fired up about our potential for the year.”

Bauman is the only senior on the squad, and 20 of the 29 players on the team are first-years.

“Last year we didn’t have a lot of new faces,” McKenzie said. “We returned so much last year, but this year we have a ton of new guys, so it’s all about coming together quickly. I think the talent of this year’s group is different from last year’s, but there’s still a lot of talent there, so it’s all about putting it together.”

So far, the team appears to have done just that. With only one loss, the Johnnies look to be an accomplished team despite the inexperienced players. Regardless, there’s always more to improve on.

“I think we can still be better defensively, especially on the defensive glass. We can also work on our offensive turnovers and handling the ball better,” McKenzie said.

As they move into conference play, Bauman is looking for the Johnnies to continue improving.

“Execution. Although we are a very talented team, so is every other team in the MIAC,” Bauman said. “Some nights on the floor, we may not be the best athletes or be lights out shooting the ball, so we have to make sure we execute our strategy to the fullest. If we maintain a high level of execution, we will be a hard team to beat.”

The Johnnies begin MIAC play against Carleton this weekend.

“Carleton is very good and they have some guys that can really score,” Bauman said. “I am confident in our guys, though. We have the toughness on the squad to make them work for every point.”

McKenzie added, “We’re going to have to play well if we’re going to win Saturday.”

St. John’s takes the court for their MIAC home-opener at 3 p.m., Dec. 3 in Collegeville.