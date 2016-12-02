The Weeknd’s “Starboy” creates a genre of its own

By Megan Pearson – [email protected]

The Weeknd, a Canadian singer, songwriter and producer is fresh off his third commercial album and is no doubt living up to his self-proclaimed “starboy” status.

The Weeknd released his first single off the album, which happens to be the first track, back in September titled “Starboy”. Although this track wasn’t a shocking sound change from his previous music, he did branch out with a Daft Punk feature.

The French electronic duo added just what the 80s inspired pop track needed. The Weeknd’s smooth R&B voice over snappy drums and snare claps brought an edginess to the track.

“Starboy” is followed by the equally catchy “Party Monster.” A much deeper and dark bassline combined with distorted vocals brings even more edge early to the album. You will catch yourself with a stank face bobbing your head to this track.

“False Alarm,” breaks the roll The Weeknd was on with the first two tracks. I can appreciate the alternative electronic vibe and the risks taken. However this track gives off a pseudo-punk sound that doesn’t work with the vocal style of The Weeknd.

I’m drawn right back into this album with the next track “Reminder.” After the first couple tracks that emulate more of a trap-electro vibe, it’s easy to forget what The Weeknd’s bread and butter sound is soul R&B and killer vocals.

Following is the track “True Colors” which dips into old school R&B vibes with some smooth hi-hats. “Stargirl Interlude”, featuring Lana Del Rey, follows. Even coming from a long-time Lana fan this track doesn’t really do it for me. The shortness of the track didn’t give it enough time to develop into something that could have been powerful, although it may just be there to be a little interlude as the title would suggest.

The track that was highly anticipated by myself, “Sidewalks,” features Kendrick Lamar. Another smooth head bobber that has you snapping your fingers to the beat gets taken to the next level with Lamar’s classic unforgiving flow and quickly became a favorite of mine.

“Six Feet Under” has the classic dark R&B sound The Weeknd does so well. This song has a short feature from Future which I think fits the vibe of the song. However, the more unique voice and flow of rapper Travis Scott would have been a killer element to this track.

The tracks “Love To Lay” and “A Lonely Night” follow and have you questioning if you’ve now entered pop-funk territory and the answer is yes. One thing that becomes clear about this album early is that it’s not going to fit into one genre box.

Next is “Attention” which very quickly became one of my favorite tracks on this album. He experiments with quirky transitions and a more mature overall sound. This track immediately had me clicking the replay button.

“Nothing Without You” has one of the more passionate vocal performances of the album but the lyrics don’t necessarily reach the same level of depth the performance does.

“All I Know” is the second track featuring Future and to me this is the track where Future thrives. The synths and bass hits are right up Futures lane and he knows just what to do with the beat.

The Weeknd brings back the head bobbing and finger snapping with “Die For You” even though the genre this track is aiming at it unknown.

Finally, The Weeknd brings us home with another Daft Punk featured track “I Feel It Coming” which bought me back to my first listen of “Random Access Memories,” Daft Punk’s fourth studio album. The mix of keyboard and symphonic beats bring the album to a lighthearted close.

To say that this is a completely new direction for The Weeknds sound is a stretch, but her certainly took more risks with his sound. Although my mom would not be the first person I would recommend this album to, because there’s no consistent genre throughout the album I think anyone could find a track they can vibe to. With everything from trap-rap to 80s funk to silky R&B melodies that bring images of Michael Jackson back to the listener, it has it all.

My advice when it comes to “Starboy” is to find a nice place to sit alone, preferably not in front of other people, put in some headphones and let the music do its thing.