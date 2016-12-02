St. Joe works to add bed and breakfast

By Katarina Podewils – [email protected]

The St. Joseph community is currently deliberating on adding more short-stay housing options into the community. This movement is being spearheaded by a push from locals to add a bed and breakfast on Minnesota Street.

Cory Ehlert, the owner of a house that plans to be remodeled into a bed and breakfast, currently can’t start remodeling due to its placement in the business district which conflicts with current zoning ordinances.

As of now, the house will remain a rental property that is operated through an interim use permit which allows Ehlert to rent to three or fewer persons. Ehlert currently has one year left with his property as-is and hopes to convert it into a bed and breakfast within the next year.

In order to manage this, the planning commission connected to the public hearing on this topic earlier this year.

The city council will vote on Monday, Dec. 5, on whether or not to approve an amendment calling to change current zoning ordinances. An approved vote by the council would then go to a special permit hearing in January.

According to CSB sophomore Courtney Mueller, “I think a bed in breakfast is a good way to expand the city, but it isn’t too big of a project to make St. Joe lose its signature small hometown feel that we all love,” Mueller said.

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) has identified a hotel as a priority for St. Joseph due to the towns’ current limited hotel room options.

According to St. Joseph City Administrator Judy Weyrens, short-stay housing options in general are necessary for the town’s growth.

“A hotel or bed and breakfast would impact the community when parents want to come up for parent’s weekend or a football game,” Weyrens said. “In addition it would add some commerce to the downtown, so I can see where it can be handy.”

Aside from Elhert’s property, other developments are looking to convert their properties into bed and breakfasts.

The Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph hosts weddings that bring friends and relatives to the area. The development is looking to one day convert the original farmhouse into some kind of bed and breakfast in the future.

“I’m sure they [Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center] would love to have some more housing…they could have places for the bride, groom and their family to stay,” Weyrens said.