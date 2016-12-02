Sanctuary petition draws support

By Hope Mueller – [email protected]

Earlier this week SJU alumnus Edwin Torres (‘16) initiated a petition to make CSB/SJU a sanctuary campus.

Torres’s passion to make both St. Ben’s and St. John’s safe places for current and future undocumented Bennies and Johnnies stems from his personal connection to the issue. His parents migrated to the United States from El Salvador when he was nine years old and was a Deferred Action student himself.

The petition calls CSB/SJU to support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), dreamers and undocumented students who feel threatened by President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“We don’t know who the deferred action people will be, or who they are,” Torres said, “and if we limit their success we’re cutting their wings too short.”

With more than 1,600 signatures, the petition reached alumni, current students, monastic community members and professors.

“In my 15 years that I’ve taught here our campuses have always been welcoming places of students of all kinds and willing to step up and defend those who find themselves in a vulnerable position,” peace studies professor Kelly Kraemer said. “I want to see that tradition continue.”

The petition was formally sent to President Mary Dana Hinton, Michael Hemesath and Provost Richard Ice on Wednesday, Nov. 30. While administration plans to respond in the near future, Executive Director of Public Relations Michael Hemmesch said a statement was unavailable at press time.

The petition has resonated with many students, including senior Jocelyn Alcala.

“I believe [CSB/SJU] should be a sanctuary campus regardless of whatever Donald Trump is going to do or not going to do,” Alcala said. “It shows my solidarity to students who are undocumented and students who are fearful of whatever Donald Trump is going to do.”

Senior Annie Dittberner learned about the petition in the form of a group chat between friends. After doing research on DACA and seeing the copious amount of support from current and past students, Dittberner said it made her decision to support obvious.

Dittberner’s support extends beyond her signature on the petition. She believes CSB/SJU should attain sanctuary status in order to stand by all students.

“We stand with you and we realize this is a fearful time in our democracy,” Dittberner said. “Even if we come from separate backgrounds, we’re still your peers who will support you, stand up for you and stand by you.”