Reader’s Letter: The Record censored campus voices by biased Our View

Dear Editor,

As The Record stated, a lot has happened in the last week. We are experiencing another of the many tremors politics has sent clamoring through our system. But make no mistake. This is not the first time it has happened, nor will it be the last. Which is why I was greatly surprised and disappointed with last week’s Record.

For a long time, The Record has been thought of as the voice of this campus but after last week’s issue, I don’t know how confidently I can say that anymore.

Before I explain, I would like to make transparent the fact that I am a former managing editor of The Record, and I still write at times. Second, I am pursuing journalism. I’m almost solely searching for journalism jobs because of my passion for the craft and my love for all of the craft’s noble aspects.

It is from the latter place that I feel the most disappointment not only in the way our country’s media handled this election but how The Record handled it. In the first “Our View” piece of the last issue The Record addressed a very disappointing case of censorship. An individual or campus group seemed to be incredibly upset about an article regarding a legal case filed against our school. As a result of their feelings, they decided to take out their anger on The Record and throw away almost all copies of The Record that were distributed at CSB.

In this article, the “Executive Board” of The Record taught importantly a lesson they themselves violated within the confines of the exact same page. In it, the board said “we are doing our jobs when we report on the news of our community—sometimes it makes people uncomfortable. That’s ok. Sometimes it makes us uncomfortable too. This is why an open dialogue is crucial—without it there is an ‘us versus them’ mentality.”

What I’m wondering is just how well the members of The Record truly understand that. Because directly below this article they ironically destroyed their credibility by saying that “in electing Trump as the next President we have betrayed our own people, our brothers and sisters. If this isn’t evident to you, you’re blind to your own privilege. Privilege steeped in a lifetime of seeing yourself represented in the majority.”

I honestly don’t know what to say. The “Executive Board”, determined to destroy an “us versus them” mentality, adamant that an “open dialogue is crucial.” just alienated half of their readership, making the “voice of CSB and SJU” really just the voice of some who attend CSB/SJU.

I understand the results of the election were horrifying to many. They were disappointing to me because I myself cast a vote for Hillary Clinton because of the many social justice issues that she fought for. But just because the results aren’t to your liking does not mean that this paper can throw away all of the values that make journalism valuable anywhere.

The paper is here to inform. The paper is here as an open forum for all students that attend these two schools. But what I saw last week did not coincide with these beliefs. I found myself thinking about all the individuals that wouldn’t be voicing their opinions to The Record this year.

Ultimately, I found myself saying the same thing The Record decided to post in big black letters on their front cover: What happened?

Sincerely,

Michael Swearingen, ‘17