Reader’s Letter: Thanksgiving reminds us to be glad for all we have

Dear Editor,

As we approach Thanksgiving, I find myself thinking through the many things for which I am grateful. Of course, my family tops my list. Their love and support make all things possible.

I hope it will be of no surprise to anyone that I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the College of St. Benedict. Each day I have the opportunity to journey with 1,936 young women, our faculty and staff, Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict and partners at St. John’s University as we attempt to live into the ideals of our Catholic and Benedictine liberal arts mission. This journey is one in which each of us wrestles with the major questions of life, attempting to make meaning of our experiences and to understand ourselves within the community of which we are a part.

I am grateful for this community: A community wherein each of us is allowed to be fully ourselves, to speak our truth. A community based on the Rule of Benedict, which demands that we be accepted as we are and that we accept others as they are. I’ve said for two years that this is a demanding proposition. But today, perhaps more than ever, I am grateful for that demand. You see, as a community, we cannot look away from those with whom we are in community. We have to reach out to try to understand their joys and their pains, their hopes and their sorrows. The Rule doesn’t demand that we always see eye to eye, but it demands that we be present for each other and that we welcome each other. It demands that we look beyond our own perspective and try to see that of another. It calls us to try to share both the joy and the pain of those who surround us. For that, I am grateful.

I am grateful that each day we work to create an environment where every individual can be uniquely and proudly themselves. I am grateful for the work of our faculty and staff who help us understand context, philosophy and frameworks to help us make meaning of our lives and who encourage us as we discern how to understand our lived experience. I am grateful for the ways our students make themselves vulnerable to the learning process and bring all of themselves to every experience, seeking and trusting our guidance and leadership. I am grateful for the hope we generate for the world and the way our communal light shines.

I am grateful that each of you is authentically you, and I am grateful that you let me be me. For all we give to each other, for all that we share of ourselves, for all the promise that each of us holds, I am truly grateful.

Sincerely,

Mary Dana Hinton, Ph.D

President of CSB