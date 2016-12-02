Reader’s Letter: Local media needs to stay unbiased to remain credible

Dear Editor,

Apart from Hillary Clinton, the big loser from this election cycle was the mainstream media. Due to their consistent bias for leftist agendas and general smearing of conservatives, the mainstream media has lost what little credibility it had with many Americans. I hope local media—The Record in particular—learn a lesson and avoid such politicking.

If you haven’t already, please read last week’s Record and you’ll understand what I mean very quickly.

While the title on the front page, “What Happened?” may not be explicitly bias, it can give the connotation that everyone was left in bewilderment and disappointment at the election results: simply look at the vote tallies from campus and you’ll see that not everyone was disappointed.

The Our View section— written by The Record’s editorial staff and representing the institutional voice of The Record, was even more biased. It read, “Donald Trump is the president elect and we’re confused, hurt and feeling betrayed.” Notice they did not write “some of us” or “many of us” but instead “we’re confused, hurt and feeling betrayed.” Based on this language we are left to assume that The Record as an institution dislikes Donald Trump. It goes on to say, “If Hillary can’t defeat Trump, who can? A different white, straight, affluent male?”

Seriously? Donald Trump did not win simply because he is a straight white male. If The Record wants to be a leftist newspaper, that’s fine. I just ask that it remains clear in that stance and does not try to masquerade as an unbiased publication.

Sincerely,

David Stokman ‘19