Protect each other instead of ideological beliefs

By Marisol Castillo – [email protected] ,

Elizabeth Rojas – [email protected] and

Yariset Rodriguez –[email protected]

Last wednesday morning the sun rose and we woke up in mourning. We mourn for humanity. We mourn for the number of lives that will be affected by Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Minority Bennies and Johnnies at this school feel threatened and terrified by this election. We fear being women. We fear being Latino. We fear being brown. We fear being non-Christian. We fear being on the margins of these campuses. We fear being ourselves.

Knowing that our fellow classmates, the people around us, in our own institution, at our beloved CSB/SJU, voted for Trump is disheartening. Knowing that many of us let people so close vote him into power is terrifying, but Trump revealed something about our country. Trump successfully exposed the number of people who agree with his views. The American people voted for a xenophobic, racists, misogynist and homophobic man.

“Make America great again.” Trump means make America white again, because Trump was never about politics. He explicitly preyed on the insecurities and fears of the American public. His supporters voted for him for a number of reasons “his supposed “superior” economic policies”, but regardless of their reasoning, they voted for their own benefit.

We have been told to respect the political views of others. But, we cannot respect those views when they support a man who doesn’t value or respect us as people—who does not see our friends and families as true Americans because they do not fit into his ideal country.

We cannot and will not support those views because they are an attack on our human dignity. When those Americans who voted for Trump chose him, they accepted all his views, insults and aggressions towards marginalized groups and peoples. They chose the side of the oppressor and we are ashamed.

We are ashamed that hate won during this election. But, we are not shocked. This is our America. This is the only America we have ever known—the America that values individualism rather than prioritizing the wellbeing of those on her margins. This America has always existed and she is finally showing her true colors.

We cannot accept Trump as President of the United States of America with a smile on our faces. We envy the people who can, because they have the privilege, not scared under Trump’s administration. They do not feel like their lives and the lives of their family members are in danger.

The sun will rise again tomorrow. Trump will be president and we are fearful for our future. But, we will not let this fear consume us, because we will push for our America to look a little less like Trump’s America every day for the next four years.