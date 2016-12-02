Our View: Acknowledgement is vital to discussion

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the institutional voice of The Record

The dictionary describes acknowledgement as the act of admitting the existence or truth of something. It is pretty safe to say that we all had some acknowledging to do this past two weeks.

While exploring the truth and reality is commendable, we at The Record have increasingly seen people seek acknowledgement for their beliefs in increasingly segregated circles. We are guilty of this too. We are no more enlightened than the next person. But a disturbing trend has started to appear on our campus in the wake of the election. Many people feel like they are silenced, ostracized or hated solely because of their beliefs. They feel like they are not being acknowledged. This is not the America, the campus, the society that we find acceptable. This is not the societal norms we want to grow up and live in. Here is why.

If we seek support or confirmation from those who think like us we continue to refuse to acknowledge the other side. In fact, most often these circles tend to mock the other side, as if it was a weird dream that could be laughed off.

This is not a stable foundation on which to build a communal society.

In fact, this continues to reinforce the separations that have started to appear. The stereotype is liberally minded folk only talk to fellow liberals and conservatives only talk to fellow conservatives. The problem with this is that there is no listening involved. We listen only to respond, not to understand. Obviously we have a lot of understanding to do.

So when students explain that they are afraid and nervous, listen to them. If someone says they are willing to give Trump a chance, listen to them. Do not silence others because you in turn shut down your chance to better understand the world you live in.

In a democracy like ours, conversation is key. Not over each other or at each other, but with each other. We must listen and acknowledge the reality that is in front of us. This does not mean that we must agree with the reality of every comment, but that we must at least establish the fact that it is real. Besides, you cannot fight what is not real.

So our advice is simple: Listen to your fellow Johnnies and Bennies. Remember that we as a community are rooting for each other. We wish our brothers and sisters best of luck and happiness in life no matter their beliefs. That is what separates Johnnies and Bennies from the rest of the world. We can be above politics.

That is something that we at The Record readily acknowledge.