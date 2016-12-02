Our community must respect emotional response if we want to heal after divisive election

By Sophi Gorman – [email protected]

The election of our first female president is a moment many women across the country have looked forward to their entire lives. I am one of these women.

Hillary Clinton seemed like a worthy, though not perfect, person to claim this great honor. Hillary embodies so much of the person and leader I strive to become— hardworking, smart and fiercely dedicated to the betterment of our country.

I envisioned how empowered women would feel and the progress we would claim after Hillary was elected to office. Unfortunately, the hopes and dreams I had for this nation were cut short on Election Day. Many women across this country are hurting.

My social media feed is flooded with election reactions. A common theme among many: “accept the results,” “quit the protests,” “Trump hasn’t done anything yet,” etc. These comments are insensitive and fail to consider our country’s history of misogyny and racism. Many don’t understand why this election result hurts.

What hurts is that this country didn’t choose to protect our oppressed and vulnerable. What hurts is that Trump has proven himself to be a white supremacist and misogynist and we condoned it. What hurts is that Trump bragged of sexually assaulting women and we dismissed it.

What hurts is that we didn’t value Hillary’s experience and dedication to this country in the way we would have if she were a man. What hurts is talking to men who couldn’t vote for Hillary and they’re unable to articulate why. What hurts is that women can never quite be respected in the same way men are. What hurts is an over-qualified woman coming in second to an unqualified man. What hurts is that this feeling of inadequacy is too familiar.

What hurts is that I am not sure when we will ever shatter the highest glass ceiling. What hurts is that our nation as a whole does not trust a woman to lead. What hurts is that we didn’t choose Hillary.

The election is over and the electorate has spoken. But please do not ask or question women why they are hurting.

This loss feels personal to me and many other women across this country. This loss will hurt for a while. Please strive to understand this perspective. Only then will we come together to move forward.