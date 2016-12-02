Nursing students gain perspective on poverty

By Megan Flynn – [email protected]

Senior nursing majors gained a new perspective on living in poverty last Wednesday.

The nursing department brought a role-playing exercise, called the “Community Action Poverty Simulation,” to campus for all senior nursing students to participate in the morning of Nov. 30. This is the first time the nursing department, or any department on campus, has put on this event.

The simulation aims to promote a greater understanding of poverty. During the two hour simulation, nursing students role-played the lives of low-income families and were given minimal resources and tasked with making ends meet for their families for one month. They faced obstacles such as inability to get a job, lack of transportation and single-parenthood.

Lu Ann Reif, nursing professor at CSB, said this simulation is a great opportunity for nursing students to put themselves in the shoes of people in vulnerable populations.

“This activity helped us provide a sense of realism we haven’t been able to do before,” Reif said. “Students discover what a month is like in a family struggling to make ends meet. It’s an opportunity for them to be on the other side of trying to figure out how to make life work.”

Students were assigned roles from elderly grandparents to single parents to school-aged children and encouraged to act their part. The simulation aimed to show that parents get frustrated when money problems arise, children get cranky if they go hungry and teenagers can cause unexpected problems for their families. Students had to figure out how to manage minimal money, provide childcare and secure their household week by week.

“There’s no easy way to get anything accomplished,” senior nursing major Maddie Hulcher said. “Everything that’s hard just kind of turns into a domino effect.”

Students found the exercise eye-opening, especially because it allowed them insight into the difficulties of poverty than many of their future patients will likely face.

“You’d think there’d be a strategy or a way to figure it out, but it’s just hard,” said Kallyn Knutson, a senior nursing major at CSB.

Knutson role-played a 17-year-old male who can’t get a job and turns to dealing drugs.

“People ridicule people for sitting around and doing nothing, but (my character) can’t do anything for two weeks while my job application gets processed… it’s frustrating. You can’t really imagine what it’s like until you’re in it.”