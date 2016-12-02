Liberals claim to be morally superior, but still show hatred

By Claudia Eisenhuth – [email protected]

Prior to and even after the election, one of the most significant things I realized is how strongly people feel about their beliefs. However, people responded in different ways.

For example, driving in rural areas and cities, I saw many supporters with Trump and Clinton signs. I never saw one vandalized Hillary sign, but I did see many Trump signs that were destroyed. Even the rhetoric between conservatives and liberals is different. My conservative friends tried to convince me to vote for Trump while talking about policies and economic strategies. However, my liberal friends tried to convince me to vote for Hillary by using very emotional words; they were quick to resort to name calling.

Interestingly enough, after election day I found more of my friends voted for Trump then I was lead to believe. When I asked friends why they were quiet regarding their support of Trump, they said they did not want to share their opinion in fear of being harassed or put down. One in particular wore a Trump shirt to school and was bullied while being called a “racist” and a “Nazi” by some of his peers.

Today, I see multiple Facebook posts harassing and name- calling Donald Trump. The liberal media is already posting articles about how America is racist. One of the many emotionally charged articles on social media is titled, “How do I tell my daugher that America elected a racist, sexist bully?” When liberal ideologies are challenged, liberals seem to resort to name calling. The chairman of the Democratic Campaign Committee, Congressman Steve Israel said, “to a significant extent conservatives are animated by racism.”

Television newscaster Steven Schulz stated, “This is what the republican party stands for: racism.”

To call someone a racist is a very serious matter, but conservatives have recently been accused of being racist on a daily basis by liberals. Why is this charge even made? Both Martin Luther King and Abe Lincoln were Republicans. Affirmative Action was implemented under administration of republican President Richard Nixon.

If I had both a conservative and liberal neighbor, I believe that both would equally care and be decent people. Both would probably help if I had a flat tire. However, the way that they respond to people who do not support their political views is dramatically different. It is sad to see how reactive some of the democrats I know are.

The vulgarism and name calling on social media is disrespectful. I can understand why individuals are upset if their team did not win. Naturally, the human ego will reject information that is contrary to someone’s beliefs. However, to resort to name- calling and bullying supports the idea that liberals can be highly emotional, more so than conservatives, from an independent perspective. From my experience, conservatives tend to be more logic based than emotion based. This would explain why most of the country was shocked with the results. Unfortunately, there were so many Trump supporters that were afraid to voice their opinions in fear of being called out.

It is time for unity. We are a democracy and the people of America spoke, so it is important as Americans that we support whoever is in office. I hope that others are more respectful of each other’s opinions. I would like to see more Americans be less divisible. This election and past presidency was very divisive. In order to have a strong, unified country, we must respect each other.