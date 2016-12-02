Johnnie Blend to release new CD

By Lydia Farmer – [email protected]

The eighth Johnnie Blend CD will be released on Friday, Dec. 9, following their annual Christmas concert.

The first Johnnie Blend CD was released in 2002. A lot of work, practicing and planning goes into recording a CD which is why the group has only released one every three or four years since 2008. However, with this tradition, each member is able to be featured on a CD at some point in their career in Johnnie Blend.

This year’s CD is titled “Until We Meet Again” and contains 16 songs, giving each of the 15 members of the acapella group a chance to be featured in a solo.

A theme of inclusion can be seen in this CD as a spotlight is put on all members of the group, even though this is the largest group of singers in Johnnie Blend history. In addition to each member getting a solo, the group invited a Johnnie Blend alumnus, Broc Auringer, that hasn’t gotten a chance to be on a CD to sing a solo.

Through a family connection of one of the members, Johnnie Blend had the opportunity to go to Egg Music Production in downtown Minneapolis to record their CD.

The group went to Egg Music twice to spend the day recording songs. For many of the members this was their first time singing in a recording studio, so it was a learning experience for the group. Sophomore John Nguyen described how they adapted to the more professional recording process.

“Even though we had songs prepared we had to adjust to each other, we had to adjust to the microphones placed in front of us for balance,” Nguyen said. “We had to do a lot of takes which was a lot of hard work.”

Though a lot of time and energy go into rehearsals and recording, members say the final product and ability to share their love for music with others is worth it.

“When we are practicing our music and we get something down really well for the first time and everybody freaks out,” junior Alexander Seefeldt said.

Senior Richard Larkin McLay shared some of the highlights of this year’s CD including their song selection and unique song arrangements. He said that there is a noticeable difference between singing a song you don’t like and singing a song you really connect with.

“Finding songs that we really connected with and then when we sing those songs being able to share those experiences and those feelings that we have for the music with others is a big focus of ours,” said Larkin Mclay.

Another feature of the CD is all but one of the songs is arranged by group members.

One of the members involved in arranging the music is Seefeldt, a composition major. Though he has done some recording on his own for fun, this was Seefeldt’s first time putting tracks down in a professional studio.

“Once I’ve got the general feel of the song down I start to think of ways I can expand on it and not just have it be a simple transcription of the song,” Seefeldt said. He also shared that he tends to use jazz influence which is something that had been a trend in past years and will be evident in this CD.

Other group members that arranged music for the CD are senior Ross Capouch and junior Obiora Obikwelu.

An additional part of “Until We Meet Again,” that Nyugen and Seefeldt noted is an original interlude created by the two beat boxers in the group.

The CD will be available for purchase on Dec. 9 for $10 at the Johnnie Blend Christmas concert and afterwards in both the CSB and SJU bookstores.