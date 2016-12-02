Fear would be just as likely if Clinton had been elected instead of Trump

By Hannah Schumacher-Renner – [email protected]

We have just survived one of the most divisive election cycles in American history. For many of us, it was our first chance to vote in an election of this magnitude. Yet, as we have seen, we are a divided nation in many regards.

Having read many of the opinions that were part of last week’s issue of The Record, I too stand fearful, but for different reasons. So much hatred, evil, non-compromising words directed at the 60 million plus of our brothers and sisters who did not vote for Hillary Clinton.

This was an election of an insider, Clinton with her status quo politics, vs. an outsider, Donald Trump and others representing a change of recent politics. Given the number of people who voted against Clinton, for whatever their reasons, it is apparent that there are brothers and sisters across this country who are hurting.

They are hurting with an economy that hasn’t provided an opportunity for stable employment. They are hurting with a healthcare program that was created almost exclusively by the Democratic party, sold to the American people with a number of false statements like, “If you like your plan you can keep it. If you like your doctor you can keep him/her.”

They are fearing the threat of terrorism across the globe and feeling uneasy that it is continually getting closer to and happening on our soil. They are tired of feeling that there are two sets of laws: one for those in Washington, D.C. and another set for the rest of us.

There was a real hurt and desire for someone to care for and listen to those of us outside Washington, those of us out in the ‘mission field’ of real life.

Although it is reasonable and just to fear some of the consequences of this election, it is as reasonable and just for our neighbors to fear the outcome for this country had Clinton been elected.

As members of a nation where many have fought for the right to vote, it is unfair and irrational to make the claim that anyone voted wrong. As students of a school that fosters the development of Benedictine Values such as community, listening and respect for persons, none of us can make negative, general claims about the beliefs and ideals of our brothers and sisters who, just like Clinton supporters, believed their vote represented what is best for this country.

No one has any idea yet as to what type of president Trump will become. We can and should be praying to God that he and the new Congress will put forth the policies that will protect America and her people. We owe him that much as the democratically elected individual for this republic.