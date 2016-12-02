Election lit a passion in student for human rights defense

By Hannah Salto – [email protected]

This election has been a journey of fear and indecision for many, and as I sat in Idzerda Commons on Nov. 9 at 2 a.m. and watched Donald Trump give his speech about becoming the forty-fifth president of the United States of America, my worst fear came to be reality.

My heart broke for those of us who do not have the same privilege as the group of power in this country. My eyes spilled tears for those of us who will live in fear for four years because we are not protected by this man who will be running our country. My hope evaporated for those of us who have been attacked by him and his racist, homophobic, misogynist, religious intolerant and a plethora of other oppressive views.

And yet, despite all of the turmoil coursing through my mind and body, I felt something inside me ignite: a drive to work harder.

The fight for basic human rights and respect has been long and many people believed it was over, that we had won. However, this election brought to light the immense amount of work we have left to do.

The one good thing Trump did in this election was bring to our attention the reality of the U.S. He brought people out into the public realm and showed this country’s true face and it is a hateful face.

Our country voted into office, a candidate that represents the majority, one that is terrifying for the minorities.

We have four years to endure the power structure that clearly exists for white, heterosexual, middle to upper class men. We will not fall beneath this reign of hatred and fear. We will rise up and conquer this roadblock. This is a wall being built against minorities, but the beauty of walls is that they can be broken.

Now is our time to be wrecking balls and bulldozers. This is not a lament about the state of our country or a criticism of the election results, rather it is a call to action.

This is a call to all of my people who understand the importance of human life, of human rights. This is a call to my people who know that women are not objects, Mexicans are not destroying our country, Somalis are not a burden for Minnesota, disabled people are not incapable of anything and we, none of us, are to be fooled into believing the hate-filled words of the next president of the U.S.A.

The fight for our rights just met a new enemy. This is not a time to be defeated but a time to rise up and fight against the hate that has been projected to all oppressed groups. Stand together in this fight.

We are not weaker from this, rather the flame that lives within us has been stoked to create a raging fire and we will burn this place down before we will be stifled by this result. Let’s get started. This is our time.