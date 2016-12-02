Dome access differs for Bennies, Johnnies

By Megan Flynn – [email protected]

Members of administration at CSB and SJU are currently working out details on how to give students access and fund operational costs for the Gagliardi Field and Seasonal Dome.

Currently, only students and faculty of SJU will be given ID-card access.

Construction of the dome was paid for entirely by donations from alumni.

Administrators at SJU are currently in the process of deciding how to fund the operational costs, which consist of lighting and heating the dome.

According to Fr. Doug Mullin, Vice President for Student Development at SJU, the operations of the dome will be funded primarily through an added $25/semester student fee paid by SJU students beginning in the fall of 2017. Bennies will not be charged this fee and therefore will not have access to the dome.

“We are working to develop a time and pricing schedule for others, including CSB students, who wish to access the facility,” Mullin said.

Currently, there are no other major athletic facilities on either campus that are not available to students of the opposite school, with the exception of “Bennie Time” in the CSB fitness center. CSB does not plan to charge an added or increased fee to its students in order to cover the cost of the new facilities slated to open in the fall of 2017.

Members of both administrations are exploring possible options that would allow Bennies to access the dome in the future.

“We’re looking for a way to provide equitable access for all students and recognizing the complexities that involves,” CSB’s Vice President for Student Activities Mary Geller said.

The current limited access of the dome to Bennies surprised some faculty members, especially considering the two schools’ tradition of sharing facilities, athletic and otherwise.

“I hope that at some point the structures of the institution will match the rhetoric of the institution,” communication professor Katie Johnson said.

“It seems that St. John’s is going to be the only one to fund operating costs so (the dome) will be predominantly used by Johnnies,” accounting professor Warren Bostrom said. “I hope in time the schools would figure it out so facilities can be used by students from both schools.