CSB/SJU Senate Updates

SBS Update:

By Lydia Glen – [email protected]

On Wednesday, Nov. 30 the CSB Senate heard presentations from several speakers.

Tanya Gertz, the new Fine Arts Programming Coordinator was the first to present.

Gertz discussed the desire to involve students in the Fine Arts Programing Series. She hopes to make the Fine Arts sponsored events ones students will enjoy.

The Senate also heard requests from the St. John’s EMT Squad, CSB Campus Recreation and a representative from CSB Campus Ministry.

In response to Campus Ministry, Senator Jocelyn Alcala requested that funds be given to the organization.

SBS allocated $100 for the CSB Campus Ministry.

The final CSB Senate meeting for the fall semester will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. in Gorecki 120.

SJS Update:

By Andrew Berg – [email protected]

At the Nov. 28 meeting of the St. John’s Senate, senate members conducted productivity evaluations.

No outside groups, campus activities or sports came in to inquire about funding.

Semester evaluations allow members of the senate to improve and sustain their functioning during subsequent semesters. Members evaluated weekly time spent preparing for meetings, obstacles to productivity and rated all boards (judicial, activities, allocations, student affairs and executive).

The SJS discussed an action plan to encourage more correspondence with each board’s St. Ben’s counterpart in order to increase interschool cooperation and problem solving.

The next St. John’s Senate meeting will be on Dec. 5 at 9:20 p.m. in Br. Willie’s Pub.