Comm Club promotes major with Comm Week

By Sierra Lammi – [email protected]

On Monday, Nov. 28 the Communication Club kicked off its first ever Comm Club week. Several events throughout the week took place to inform the community about what the club does and to encourage more students to participate in the events the club puts on.

Historically, the Comm Club has put on many events in the past, including a trip to a Timberwolves game and discussions about internship opportunities with career services.

However, this is the first year there has been an entire week dedicated to the events and efforts of the club. Faculty advisor of the club, Karyl Daughters, is hopeful that Comm Week will become a new tradition at CSB/SJU in years to come.

“Comm Week is a new initiative of the Communication Club designed to help people learn about the great things that are happening in the Club,” Daughters said.

After helping to commission the week, Daughters gives credit to the students.

“[Comm Week] is the product of the great work that the Communication Club members are doing this year.”

This year there are a new events going on that members are excited about.

This year, whenever students purchased a Sexton Sunrise at Jonnie Java during Comm week, 10 percent of the funds went to supporting the Comm Club.

Comm Week aimed to spread awareness about the Comm Club while allowing members and students alike to enjoy the events being put on. Club member Sarah Paddock is hopeful and enthusiastic about this past week.

“Comm Club Week is a week for CSB/SJU students to come together and support Communication Club and our fun events here on campus,” Paddock said.

The events the club put on were funded from money that was generated from past events and fundraisers, as well as money from the Co-Funding Board.

The events are meant to be useful resources for students to use in terms of building careers or securing internships.

Members of the Comm Club hope that it will become a new tradition and take place for many years to come.