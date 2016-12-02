America’s image abroad will not be the same as it was before the election

By Hekang Yang – [email protected]

As an outsider, I still believe America is a great country. The democratic system is able to re-adjust itself by people’s will and many of them have the courage to fight for themselves.

The election is a battle between the establishment, the educated middle-class Americans and the other Americans who are struggling for a better livelihood.

If we look at the election result in Stearns County, more than 60 percent of the voters support Trump compared to the 30 percent voting for Clinton. It is an unequivocal fact that most of us at CSB/SJU, who are pro- democratic party, do not share the opinions and hardships with others who live in the same neighborhood. The world in which we are living is polarized.

The election result is a great opportunity to care about our real society, especially toward the underrepresented groups. One of the American leftist scholars, Fredric Jameson, thinks we should return to an emphasis on economics rather than “power”—a dominant concept created by the human right movement in the 1960s and reinforced by Michelle Foucault later on.

I agree with Jameson. In the post-Second World War era, most of the right movements are promoted by the students and the educated middle class. I am not refuting their great achievements. But those values, what these Mother Teresas advocate for, cannot represent all people’s aspiration nor resolve the essential problems. In fact, because of the polarization, ghettoization and institutionalization of our society, these Mother Teresas are doing nonsense things.

In any condition, none of us is superior to the others. If we think the educated are more well- informed and knowledgeable than the uneducated, then Socrates will say we are wrong.

The more we think we know, the more we don’t know. I don’t support any of the presidential candidates. What I care about most are the people who are suffering. I always believe the underrepresented people should and must have more opportunities to discuss their opinions and have better life. Their rights are not guaranteed by the establishment or the educated middle class. Instead, they have to fight for themselves no matter if we like it or not.

Furthermore, I want to bring some old criticisms about how America influences the world. There is nothing wrong that Americans shall be proud of their country. But they have two fatal problems. The first is they more or less want to proselytize their values to other nations or areas.

The second is they always prefer violence to solve the first issue or use the first issue as a weapon to attack the others. People say the foundation of American society is great. But I say it is wrong.

American values are protected by slavery, colonialism, chauvinism and imperialism. What really made America great in history was not its democracy but physical powers. Before saving the Europeans and barbarians from the Nazis and Fascists again, this country needs to take care of itself and ask what kind of values it is standing for.