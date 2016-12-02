A lifetime spent learning

By Michael Swearingen – [email protected]

In Northfield, Minnesota, he unraveled the mysteries of mathematics. In the Congo, he learned of his passion for the craft of teaching. In Liberia, his individualist world collided with that of a collectivist nation. And now, math professor Tom Sibley continues a life spent learning.

Sibley has taken over 40 college courses as a professor. Most of them do not fall within his professional discipline.

Sibley began teaching at CSB/SJU in 1984 when he found a home within the mathematics department. This semester, he teaches two sections of “Statistics for Nonmajors” as well as a section of “The History of Mathematics.”

During the rest of his time, he walks around campus as a student and learns about anything from philosophy to linguistics to ecology or genetics. But before all these, mathematics came first.

“My oldest brother was a high school math teacher. All the way through he was giving me all sorts of puzzles to do and so forth” Sibley said. “So I just thought math was fun. So there was no surprise that I was going to study math.”

Sibley says he also had a terrific chemistry teacher. The teacher was so good that Sibley thought he would one day complete majors in both mathematics and chemistry. Once he arrived to college however, his plan changed.

Mathematics proved to be a challenging course of study for Sibley. Chemistry, however, did not.

“The chemistry people told me I couldn’t skip anything. I had to start all over. And I was so bored after one semester that I never took any chemistry again. I always found math hard. It wasn’t like it was just easy. It was just so interesting that I had to keep going.”

Right out of college, Sibley only applied for one thing: the Peace Corps. On his application he remembers one thing; he’d go anywhere and do anything. In retrospect, Sibley says it’s completely obvious where he would end up going. He loved math and he spoke French well. So, the Peace Corps sent him to the Congo to teach math to students in French.

“And I found out my French was not really good. But it got better.” Sibley said. They didn’t really tell me what to teach or how to teach it. I just got thrown in there after some training. So, it was really hard but in the middle of my second semester there I realized I really loved teaching.”

Sibley wanted to figure out a way to teach at the college level back in Africa. He applied to graduate schools, enrolled and only applied to schools in Africa while he wrote his dissertation.

“I got a job offer from Cuttington University which, at the time, was the only private college in black Africa” Sibley said. “All the others were state schools run by the government. And so they could only accept students from their country.”

Cuttington, located in Liberia, accepted students from all over the world. Specifically, the university accepted refugees from other nations. Some of his students needed help raising the money needed to attend classes. So, Sibley would help. On one specific occasion, he found himself witnessing a stark difference in realities.

He helped a student collect $180, but found that the student hadn’t used it on tuition.

“He came across a second cousin or something. Some guy in his 20s. He was carrying a 2-day-old baby. His wife had died in childbirth and this guy was just distraught. And my student instantly took him by the hand, took him into town and spent the entire $180 on diapers and formula for the baby.”

Ultimately, Sibley has taken many classes while teaching at CSB/SJU, a commitment that has taken a lot of time over the years.

Yet, he takes them anyway and he’s far from finished with his life spent learning.