Turnover on Downs: Former Johnnie wide receiver Josh Bungum returns with a new role

By Lawanza Montgomery

[email protected]

This season, the Johnnies find themselves ranked second in the MIAC and eighth in all of DIII. What’s the recipe to their success on the field?

‘Once a Johnnie always a Johnnie,’ has proven to be the winning formula.

Class of ‘16 graduate Josh Bungum returned to Collegeville this season as an assistant coach after being a record-setting receiver and returner for St. John’s during his four years on the team.

His elusive style of play earned him recognition in his time as a player.

Bungum ranks second in school history with 213 career receptions and was twice named to the All-MIAC first team as a returner. He became the first Johnnie to have a kick and punt return for a touchdown in the same season since 1958, and was the first to lead the team in both catches and receiving yards all four seasons since 1969-72.

What can the recent graduate offer to those who were his teammates just a year ago? Mentorship and guidance. In particular, he oversees the game film for the wide receivers. With the help of other coaches and players, he has seamlessly acclimated as a coach.

St. John’s wide receivers have followed well in his footsteps. They lead the conference in touchdowns (24) and yards per completion (16.5).

As the Johnnies look to stay sharp coming off their bye week, Bungum has an inside perspective on how the season has gone to this point. He understands the team’s culture and his natural instinct to play and compete never went away.

“The hardest part is not being able to strap up the pads with the guys that I called teammates for the last few years,” Bungum said via email. “It’s definitely a different dynamic now that I am on the sidelines and have to impact the game in a different way.”

Bungum likes to describe the current team as one of the most talented at every position.

“We have such a talented and deep team this season,” Bungum said. “Across the board, this is definitely one of the most talented groups that I have been around since arriving five years ago.”

Bungum also praised the other staff members for helping him in his smooth transition.

“With the great coaches that we already have on staff, I’ve just tried to learn from them and how they get lessons across to the players. I mainly focus on little details and skills that I have learned from playing,” Bungum said.

There is no denying how far St. John’s (No. 8) can go this season. With only one loss this season to St. Thomas (No. 4), the Johnnies have continued to claw their way back in the rankings and have maintained their high seed in the MIAC.

Entering the final stages of the season, Bungum shared where he feels the team is at and the team’s mindset going into the playoffs.

“We have enjoyed a successful season so far, but still have a long ways to go in order to achieve the end success we are striving for. Right now, we are just focusing on getting better every single week with the end goal being a national championship,” Bungum said.

With the last regular season home game approaching this Saturday, the Johnnies will need to bring their focus and stay on the hunt to continue their success. The game will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Clemens Stadium.