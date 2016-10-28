Student talks through emotional journey, election and how to think positively: Anger is an easy alternative but every perspective must be understood in a crazy election

By Laura Lanigan

[email protected]

Does anger hold a valid place in discussions about this year’s election? I’m not immune nor embarrassed to say that the election creates an emotional response out of me daily and it consumes a lot of my time and energy. Actually, I believe this to be quite an appropriate response. What has been said in this election justifiably deserves anger.

I view voting in this election as an urgent, ethical obligation. There have been shockingly offensive and violent undertones in campaign rhetoric this year regarding issues concerning various minorities and it would be nothing short of irresponsible to vote for a candidate who has no education nor sensitivity to such issues. I believe this election has put forth the worst presidential candidate to date in American history.

This is my passionate, undying, ‘I-believe-it with-every-fiber-of-my-being’ opinion. But the amount of certainty that I hold in this opinion may be off-putting to some at best and a detriment to our country’s political climate at worst. It leads me to hate, anger and frustration so readily. It leads me to the ‘I’m-right-and-you’re-wrong, shut-up’ mentality. It shuts off the part of me that reaches out to understand.

This election has lead me to question who I want to keep as friends and who I still want to talk to in my family. I don’t feel as though I can reconcile the disconnect between my core values and those who don’t understand them. My anger runs deep and it’s making me blind.

When I talk to people I love about the candidate who makes my skin crawl, I am hit with a harsh reality. Donald Trump supporters are not bad people. They truly believe what they are saying. There is a storyline they believe in that is fueling their opinions.

Logically, I know what has to happen in order to bridge the gap towards understanding. We need radical listening without the intention of judging or proving wrong. Instead we need to approach conversation with the intention to understand, an anthropologist’s culturally relativistic approach. Anger cannot be brought to these conversations if they are going to work. There will be no meeting ground, only escalating hate.

This is the birthplace of effective conversation. This is also incredibly difficult.

I don’t know if I am a big enough person to follow my own advice. I am terrible at listening to others without bringing my agenda to the surface. Getting into Facebook arguments will never work. Yelling at people at parties will never work. Maybe one of these days I’ll become a big enough person to hold myself back in these situations.

A humbling and alternative approach is to cultivate curiosity about how other people feel. What truths are held by people who support Trump? What values do they hold? How does it feel to be accused of racism and sexism, of being uneducated and not understanding feminism? I could imagine that would feel awful.

How can white men of a low socioeconomic status understand their privilege if they don’t feel like they have it and are barely making ends meet as it is? They feel as though the American dream is not theirs, has never been theirs. Trump is

promising to give it back to them and Hillary is promising to give it to people who are just arriving to the country. Through this lens, Trump makes sense.

Maybe #repealthe19th is simply a response to all the work feminism has put in towards deconstructing a patriarchal norm, resulting in men feeling displaced and confused about their role in society. I can understand this, but that still doesn’t make the hashtag okay. Also, if you blatantly ask men if their insecurity and fear of emasculation is the reason they support Trump and #reprealthe19th, you probably won’t find much common ground.

I can understand conservative narratives without agreeing with them. Asking questions without an agenda provides tools for bridge building in conversation if one chooses to use them. No longer are we talking to sexist and racists, we’re talking to people with human stories who just happen to think very differently from us. If nothing else, it keeps me from throwing my fear-based hate and anger into the world. I could be just as guilty as those I accuse of throwing out fear-based hate and anger.

When people tell you who they are voting for, often they are telling you about who they are. This is something people are going to be armed and ready to defend boldly. There is no meeting point if people don’t feel as though they are being seen. There is no meeting point if people are uninterested in listening and uninterested in piecing together the narrative fueling ideas that are foreign to one’s personal experience.

Does anger still hold a place in discussion when talking about the election effectively? I’m not sure. Instead of the all-too-easy jump to anger, I hope I can find the patience to ask good and meaningful questions that open respectful dialogue. I hope I can find the strength to check anger at the door. Feeling anger may be inevitable, but preaching out of anger to others is a dead-end street.

What kind of politicians would we have nominated for the 2016 election if this were the way we were used to engaging each other? Has forming absolute opinions out of anger been the very culture that has created Donald Trump?

The only path I see toward a solution is creating a culture of reaching out to understand. It doesn’t involve changing your opinions, it involves swallowing pride and entering an uncomfortable arena of foreign narratives for a little while.

Good luck to anyone who chooses to step into that battlefield. I hope you discover that it feels nothing like a battlefield at all, but a place where you find better understanding of your world.