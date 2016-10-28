St. Ben’s soccer still in the mix

By Megan Dierberger

[email protected]

The Blazer soccer team played Hamline on Saturday, Oct. 22 and ended the game with a disappointing 3-1 loss.

Senior goalkeeper Heather Kaluzniak made three saves in the first half to preserve the 0-0 tie at halftime.

But after the break, Hamline scored twice before the Blazers got on the board. Sophomore forward Jane Koch scored with an assist from senior defender Jessica Trossen at the 57-minute mark.

The Hamline Pipers were able to keep the Blazers at bay and added another goal on a penalty kick.

The Blazers fought hard, but they wished they could’ve done things differently.

“We could have played a lot faster. Players were getting caught holding the ball too long and not passing to teammates quick enough,” Koch said. “I think if we had played faster we would have had more opportunities to score.”

But the Blazers will not let this determine their fate in the playoffs. They will use this defeat as a reminder of how determined they are to continue improving—even this late in the season.

Koch and Trossen both agree they need to work on consistency.

“Now that we have grown together and learned what works for us as a team, we need to work on consistently keeping our level of play up until the final whistle,” Trossen said.

To bounce back from their loss to the Pipers, the Blazers beat Macalester 3-1 on Oct. 26 to move into a tie with St. Kate’s for fifth place in the MIAC. The top six teams will make it to the conference tournament.

St. Ben’s will face St. Olaf on Saturday, Oct. 29 for their last game of the 2016 regular season and playoffs are just around the corner.

While it’s a tight race for the top six spots, the Blazers like their chances.

“Our chances in the playoffs are very good, just like everyone else,” Koch said. “What is so fun about our conference is that on any given day, anyone can win. It’s super close and competitive. If we play our best, we can beat any team.”

The team is confident about their energy and mindset during games and practices. Once they’re in the playoffs every team starts at 0-0.

“In the MIAC, any team can beat any other team on any given day, so despite falling short of a top finish, we get a clean slate,” Kaluzniak said. “I have a lot of faith in this group of athletes. We’ve got talent and leadership,”

In order to make it to the playoffs, the Blazers need to work together and play to the best of their abilities.

“We need to take the games one at a time,” Trossen said. “It’s in our control from here, we just have to battle through these next two games to clench a playoff spot.”

The MIAC quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 1. From there, the semifinals will be played on Nov. 2 and the MIAC championship will be on Nov. 5.