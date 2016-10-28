Single-member representation does not reflect our democratic values

By Thomas Hillemeier

The United States prides itself on its democratically elected, representative form of government. For the past 227 years the U.S. House of Representatives has been the world’s model legislative body. After all, who can argue against a system that aims to proportionally and fairly represent the views of a population? Nobody can, until they discover that the single-member representation system many representative democracies use is, rather ironically, horribly unrepresentative of the population.

Single-member representation is a system where only one person represents a voting district in the legislature. The U.S. House of Representatives uses single-member representation—the United States is divided into 435 congressional districts, and only one person represents each district in Congress. But because one person, with only one political affiliation and one set of opinions, represents the entire district, such a system leaves many of the district’s voters, who have many different political affiliations and many different opinions, unrepresented.

A case in point is the 2012 Minnesota sixth congressional district election. In that election, 50.47 percent of voters voted for Republican Michele Bachmann while 49.26 percent voted for Democrat Jim Graves. Bachmann became the district’s representative in the House, but because she only held conservative opinions and advocated for conservative policies, nearly half of her district, likely liberals and other non-conservatives, went unrepresented and unheard on the national stage. 50.47 percent of the district got 100 percent of the representation, and the other 49.26 percent of the district got 0 percent of the representation. That is not proportional representation. Nearly half of the district did not even want to be represented by Bachmann, they wanted to be represented by someone else. But because Bachmann won the election, nearly half of the district and and its views, for all intents and purposes, ceased to exist.

“Okay,” some say, “but I do not care who represents me personally, I just care that I, along with everybody else who shares my views, am proportionally represented in the House.” That is a fair expectation. If Republican candidates, for example, were to receive 53 percent of votes nationally, then Republicans should receive 53 percent of the seats in the House. But single-member representation makes this proportionality difficult, because the system disregards how many votes each candidate receives and only cares about who wins.

In the 2012 House elections, Republican candidates received 47.6 percent of the national vote, while Democrat candidates received 48.8 percent. Under a truly representative and proportional system, Republicans should have received 207 seats in the House while Democrats should have received 212. With 218 votes needed to form a majority and pass bills, neither party would have had enough seats to do so.

But in actuality, Republicans received 234 seats with Democrats receiving the other 201. Though Democrats received 1.2 percent more votes than Republicans, and therefore should have received 1.2 percent or five more seats, Republicans ended-up with 7.6 percent, or 33, more seats than Democrats. What should have been a deadlocked House ended up being a clear Republican majority.

When the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution, they feared a “tyranny of the majority,” a situation where a slim majority could impose its will on, and elevate its interests above, the minority. Unfortunately, that is the very system the U.S. House of Representatives, and nearly all state legislatures, are based on today.

The YouTuber “CGP Grey” points out, “If you support a system that disenfranchises people you don’t like and turbo-franchises people you do, then it doesn’t look like you support representative democracy, it looks like you support a kind of dictatorship lite.”

If representative democracy’s goal is to accurately and proportionally represent the views of the entire nation, then thanks to single-member representation, it has failed spectacularly.