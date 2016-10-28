Pressure on the soccer pitch: Johnnies drop two heartbreakers, still look to make playoffs

By Megan Toninato

For any athlete, the words “own-goal” are haunting.

When the Johnnies dropped a game against Hamline last Saturday, the game-winning goal was scored with only minutes remaining. Unfortunately, the goal came when a corner kick deflected off of an SJU player and landed in the team’s own net.

The heartbreaking finish added another loss to the Johnnies’ record.

After the recovery time, the Johnnies were ready for their next match, as they were trying to hang onto their bid into the MIAC tournament.

This past Tuesday, the Johnnies took on the Macalester Scots, who sat just a few spots ahead of the Johnnies in the MIAC standings. During the game, the Johnnies found themselves fighting back.

They fell behind 1-0, tied it, fell behind 2-1, and shortly after tied it up yet again at 2-2. A hard fought battle on a chilly, cloudy day proved to be quite the grudge match.

Still tied as regular time ended, the game was forced to overtime.

Macalester scored just minutes into the first overtime when a blocked shot deflected right to a Scot and he shot it in.

“Our Johnnie soccer family is doggedly resilient, and, unfortunately, that trait has been leaned on far too often this fall,” Head Coach John Haws said. “We tweaked a couple things in our attack at halftime against Macalester that made a big difference.”

Even after a couple of heartbreaking losses, the Johnnies still have their fighting spirit; they are far too familiar with games coming down to the wire. Over the course of the season, every game but one has ended in either a tie or a one-goal difference.

To put it simply, the Johnnies are accustomed to pressure on the pitch.

Because every day has been extremely competitive for the Johnnies, it has brought them closer together as a team. The brothers of SJU soccer are there to pick each other up and focus on the next task.

Even after the Macalester defeat, the Johnnies are still ready to be a top competitor.

“We sincerely still believe that we will be representing the MIAC in the NCAA tournament in two weeks,” Haws said.

With the overtime loss, the Johnnies are sitting sixth in the standings with only one game remaining.

Only the top six teams receive a bid to the playoffs, meaning their next, and final, game will require the Johnnies to leave everything out on the field. The match will be against St. Olaf at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Northfield, Minnesota. St. Olaf is currently sitting just ahead of St. John’s in fifth place.

There are three teams in the MIAC that have clinched a spot in the MIAC tournament: St. Thomas (1), Macalester (2) and Gustavus (3).

Coach Haws is optimistic the men of SJU will perform to their highest level, though.

“The boys are excited…and any MIAC team paying attention is nervous,” Haws said.

The St. Olaf game could seal the Johnnies’ fate for playoffs. The outcome could determine whether the Johnnies will be hanging up their cleats or lacing them up for the MIAC tournament.