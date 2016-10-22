Pekarek setting the way: Junior setter Megan Pekarek is leading the volleyball team on and off the court

By Megan Dierberger

[email protected]

Megan Pekarek, a computer science major with a minor in math, finds herself very happy at the College of St. Benedict,

both academically and athletically.

As the setter for the Blazer volleyball team, Pekarek has contributed a lot to the CSB

volleyball team statistics these past two seasons. She is currently first in the MIAC for set assists and is ranked in the top 50 nationally, with an average of 9.7 set assists per game.

But there is more to her than her volleyball skills that earned her MVP of the team and All-American Honorable Mention in 2015.

As a first-year, Pekarek attended UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Unfortunately, she was not a fan of her old school.

“The biggest reason was the academics,” Pekarek said. “I didn’t feel like they were challenging enough. My old school was a commuter school, so only athletes would stay on campus. It didn’t have much of a ‘college feel’ to it.”

Pekarek knew she wanted to continue playing volleyball, but for a different program. The negatives she experienced at her first school became positives at St. Ben’s.

UW-Parkside is a Division II program, so transferring to a Division III school was a very different experience.

“I was thankful for such an easy transition to St. Ben’s,” Pekarek said. “I was very unhappy at my old school, and St. Ben’s made it very easy.”

Off the court, she fell in love with the community aspect of the campuses.

“I really like how everyone is involved on this campus,” Pekarek said. “Everyone has their own place and their own thing they are involved in.” Pekarek is no exception to

student involvement.

She received the Math Corps scholarship, which focuses on math, physics and computer science majors.

“The group of girls in the program and I meet every week and research problems that deal with those three subjects,” Pekarek said.

She also plays intramural basketball, but will not play this season due to studying abroad in London. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and biking. But when the Blazers take the court, Pekarek’s presence as a setter cannot be ignored.

“I really like being able to make decisions as a player and lead on the court,” Pekarek said. Pekarek puts a lot of faith in her coaches, and she appreciates their input and guidance.

“They always make sure I have time to do individual setter’s practice work, which is really helpful,” Pekarek said.

The team has an additional assistant coach for the setters, Mattie Parsons, who has helped Pekarek succeed this year. Despite all of her strong games, she is always willing to improve. She specifically focuses on her sets and defense as two components of her game.

Her practice and determination are shown through statistics, ranking second in the MIAC for total assists and tenth in the conference for fewest ball-handling errors.

The Blazers will face Carleton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in Northfield and Gustavus at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in St.

Peter.

Carleton has upset CSB the past couple of years, so Pekarek and her team are ready to take on the tough matches ahead.

“Carleton has really good defense, which can be hard to play against,” Pekarek said. “But if we play tough, we can beat the tough.”