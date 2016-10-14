Lynx put the ‘W’ in WNBA

By Lawanza Montgomery – [email protected]

The WNBA is in the closing chapter of its incredible storybook 20th season.

If excitement is what you want to see, the W is what could be missing.

We all know the “W” in WNBA stands for “women,” but this letter has come to be the idenity of the women in the WNBA and is a movement for their league.

The athletes have demonstrated remarkable attributes that showcase the importance of their own league.

In this way, the W has found ways to increase excitement levels for games through its 20 years—the Lynx are leading the way.

The culture of the league has often been well-regarded as having relatable and authentic women who compete at an elite level. Minnesota’s players are no exception.

The Lynx have four players who won Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio, three of which won three titles together in the W. Minnesota’s core has been together since their first championship back in 2011 and they have shown poise and consistency ever since.

The secret to the Lynx’s success is not just their chemistry, but also the head coach Cheryl Reeve and her impact on the team’s culture.

Reeve was named head coach of the Lynx on Dec. 9, 2009. Just one season later the Lynx won their first championship. Reeve received her first Coach of the Year award for one of the greatest team turnarounds the league has ever seen.

By percentage, Cheryl Reeve is the winningest coach in the history of the league. She also has won the most playoff games ever and was named Coach of the Year again this season.

This is the fifth time in the last six years the Lynx have entered the postseason with the best record in the league and it is their fifth appearance in The Finals.

The W has evolved over the last 20 years and has garnered a huge amount of unmatched talent.

The excellence of the Lynx shines on and off the court. The women not only play for one another in an unselfish manner, but they also respect each other, those around them and what the league represents. Their personalities shine through their style of play, and their hearts are bigger than many other professional athletes.

The culture of the Lynx has impacted us in the way we discuss the league’s other talented players and share our support to all 12 teams in the W.

Right now, the Lynx find themselves in The Finals once again, on the hunt for their fourth championship. They are locked in a tied series 1-1 with conference rivals L.A. Sparks.

The third game of the best-of-five series tips off at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 in L.A. on ESPN2.

If you’re up to see a W, I recommend tuning in. It’s bound to be another great game.