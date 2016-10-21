Crew team to host Sag Sprints

By Augie Witkowski

The CSB/SJU Crew team has had an exciting fall season, and it’s not over yet.

During the fall season, crew recruits new rowers, competes in three to four regattas (a series of boat races, organized similarly to a track meet) and this fall will host one of their own.

Sag Sprints will be the first regatta at St. John’s in over 15 years and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.

The season began with the recruitment of enough first-year rowers to nearly double the size of the roster. The team had 25 crew members that participated last year, and they now boast 45 rowers.

The increased involvement is new to returners, and their greater numbers are a good sign for the program.

“It’s so fun to see so many people having a great time on the water,” senior co-captain Maddie Ames said.

The team has already competed in two regattas this fall. The first was the Death Row Regatta, which is hosted in Duluth. Unlike most of the races that are 5Ks (3.1 miles), the Death Row Regatta is 25K (15.5 miles).

The most recent regatta the team competed in was the Head of the Mississippi, where they raced against teams from the University of Minnesota, St. Cloud State and the University of St. Thomas.

The upcoming regatta at SJU is the crew’s next challenge. The CSB/SJU Crew members are excited to play host as this will mark the first time since 2001 that Sag Sprints has been held.

The regatta will consist of a series of 1,000m sprint races held on Lake Sagatagan and is scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The race will start in the bay just past the Stella Maris Chapel and teams will row across the lake and finish by the monastic dock area.

Teams will range in size and skill level, anywhere from two to eight people and from novice to veteran.

Along with the increased roster size and hosting Sag Sprints, the CSB/SJU Crew recently received a donation of a new boat from two crew alumni. It is a two person boat and will be used to teach rowing techniques.

At the regatta this Saturday, the boat will be blessed by a monk from the St. John’s Monastery in a naming ceremony.

The team is very excited to host this event and says it would appreciate spectator support from fellow students.

“The crew team would love CSB/SJU school pride and encouragement at the regatta,” senior co-captain Steven Pfahning said.

For the best view of the race and the best place to cheer the teams on, spectators are welcome to sit on the grassy hillside on the northwest end of Lake Sag, near the monastic dock area.

The Sag Sprints will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in Collegeville. Until then, the team will be out on the lake rowing at 6:15 a.m.