Clinton tries to undermine Catholic Church, crosses religious freedom

By David Stokman

WikiLeaks appears to be countering the media’s pro- Hillary stance by releasing numerous emails that give insight into the gross dealings of some of Clinton’s closest cronies. These emails have caused some turmoil in the Clinton campaign (although not as much as they would if Trump could keep his foot out of his mouth for more than a few minutes–and if the media weren’t so biased). While many are quite damning, the emails regarding prominent Democrat leaders plotting to undermine the Catholic Church for use as a political tool are the most concerning, in my opinion.

Religious groups should never be used for a political agenda. If they are, we are in danger of losing a part of what makes America great–its promised protection of religion and the free practice thereof.

Let’s look at the emails. The first is an email sent from Jennifer Palmieri, the Clinton campaign’s communications director, to John Halpin, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. They were discussing the fact that the CEO of News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and the managing editor of The Wall Street Journal, Robert Thomson, had decided to raise their children Catholic.

Halpin wrote, “It’s an amazing bastardization of the faith. They must be attracted to the systematic thought and severely backwards gender relations and must be totally unaware of Christian democracy.”

Palmieri responded by saying she thinks many conservatives are Catholic due to the fact it is “the most socially acceptable politically conservative religion. Their rich friends wouldn’t understand if they became evangelicals.”

This is unfair to both Catholics and evangelicals. To say that certain Catholics raise their children for political reasons and not because they are convicted in their faith is abhorrent. To enforce the idea that evangelicals are poor and somehow “social misfits” is an equal slight.

The second email involves communication between Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and Sandy Newman, current president and founder of Voices for Progress.

Newman writes, “There needs to be a Catholic Spring, in which Catholics themselves demand the end of a middle ages dictatorship and the beginning of a little democracy and respect for gender equality in the Catholic church.”

Podesta responded by saying, “We created Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good to organize for a moment like this. But I think it lacks leadership to do so now. Likewise Catholics United. Like most spring movements, I think this one will have to be bottom up.”

The fact that members of a campaign for the highest office in the U.S. are plotting to undermine a religious group and the media is paying no attention is despicable and a disgrace to our nation’s founding values.

Defenders of religious liberty, but most especially Catholics, should be wary of Clinton’s bid for president. I fail to imagine a good reason for Catholics to vote for Hillary Clinton given her anti-Catholic stance on abortion and many other social issues, especially in light of her top campaign officials discussing how to undermine the Catholic Church. If her campaign officials have no regard for religious freedom, what is there to make us believe she will?

Any other year this would be enough to sink a presidential campaign. However, given the fiasco this election has become, Hillary continues to hold her hands over her ears, screaming “lalalalalala” like a child pretending not to hear and the issue quickly blows over.

Of course, nobody really expected the mainstream media (except maybe Fox News and the WSJ) to cover the emails, considering everything Donald Trump has been saying. That being said, if emails revealing top officials from the Trump campaign saying analogous statements about another

religion, would there be a different reaction from the media?