Aric Putnam runs for office

By Anna Smisek [email protected]

How many schools can claim to have a professor of their own running for political office? CSB/SJU can.

Communication professor Aric Puntam is running for Minnesota House of Representatives this election year for district 14A, which consists of Waite Park, St. Augusta and part of St. Cloud. He is the democratic candidate running against Tama Theis, who has served two previous terms.

Though Putnam has not done any previous work in politics, he is confident in his campaign and objectives. He believes being in office is not about making appearances, but rather improving life for the public and promoting inclusiveness.

“I think some folks view being elected to office as ceremonial. I don’t. I think it’s a chance to work,” Putnam said.

While Putnam originally joined the ticket for the learning experience, the competition is extremely close at this point in the race. Coming from a primarily Republican district, this fact is quite significant. Putnam and his crew truly feel he has a chance of winning. This particular district is the second most funded in Minnesota in part because the polls are so close.

Passing legislation, communicating with constituents, fixing problems and making public appearances are among the duties a seat in the House of Representatives entails. If elected, Putnam’s main goal is to give his best effort for the people.

“I do not want to be the politician that ignores the public and focuses on self-interest. I want to work hard for the people I represent by getting involved in the community,” Putnam said. He says he will try hard in everything he does and put the community first. He wants the district to be more communicative responsible, and accepting.

As a representative, he would not be the politician that focuses mainly on self-interest. Instead, he will get involved by opening more active lines of communication for the citizens to voice their opinions and concerns. Three pressing topics of this election are healthcare, transportation and education. Putnam’s main focus is education.

Putnam sees schools as community building; fix the schools, improve the community as a whole. Education is the center for a thriving city. This means greater involvement from universities and the public within the education system. To accomplish this, Putnam envisions basic funding plans. For example, right now public schools hire expensive staff from the city, while Putnam knows of many willing people from St. Cloud State who would work for cheaper. name advocates to get nonprofit organizations involved as well. He is already working with multiple associations to assist children in educational aspects. For instance, he works with Promise Neighborhood, a system of after-school tutoring and mentoring. If these types of establishments are incorporated into the school system, it will take pressure off of the public school district.

In fact, it was this work with nonprofit organizations that initially got Putnam involved in politics. A friend of his noticed his work and strongly encouraged Putnam to run for office. Despite entering the race three months later than a politician normally would, Putnam managed to catch up over the summer.

Campaigning has mainly consisted of door-to-door contact, writing letters and delivering speeches.

“I’ve been much more about doing work, researching issues and knocking on doors,” Putnam said.

There have also been numerous fundraising events such as political parties held in his favor.

However, Putnam says the campaign would not be possible without the help of his team. He has a campaign committee of local people and a manager. SJU first-year Cameron Johnson also assists.

When asked to describe Putnam, Johnson says, “He is not exactly what you would think of when you envision a Democratic candidate, but I am 100 percent confident he is ready for this position. He is a great guy who is very passionate about his community and making sure every person that lives in his district loves where they live.”

For Putnam, family is the basis of his motivation to run.

“I want my kids to learn the importance of getting involved with public issues,” Putnam said.

Another motivator is the need for change in St. Cloud. He says the way the current system sits is not acceptable.

If elected, Putnam will continue to teach in the fall, but will take off every spring. His largest struggle will be balancing work, government and family.

Whether he wins the election or simply takes this as a learning experience will become clear when ballots are cast November 8.