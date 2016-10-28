Getting involved in politics

By Samuel Butterfass

Election season brings a new kind of energy to campus. It sparks the exchange of ideas and debate that’s healthy for any college campus. Cameron Johnson, an SJU first-year, college Democrat and political science major, got involved in politics early on.

“I first became involved in politics when my mom ran for city council four years ago. I became involved with politics on campus when I began working on Aric Putnam’s campaign for State House,” Johnson said.

Johnson acknowledged the ability an election cycle has to facilitate discussion and he reflected on the value of this debate between one and one’s peers.

“I love speaking with people whose views differ from mine. It’s a way to engage with peers who I do not usually interact with as well as discovering my opinion on issues,” Johnson said.

Election season also has a tangible effect on the business of political science, invigorating the classroom with a vitality that often stems from election-specific issues.

“Election years are always more exciting in a political science department. They’re always more exciting because they bring up a lot of issues that are relevant… it is a much more topical class,” said Dr. Clare Haeg, political science department chair.

Haeg’s academic focus is on elections. She even teaches an upper level course called “Parties and Elections,” mostly for political science majors and minors. While Haeg noted the course curriculum still dominates the majority of the course’s attention, the election cycle still works its way into the discussion.

“In every election there’s some segment of the student body who’s very turned on by the election… I think this election, there are fewer people who are excited,” Haeg said. “There were a lot people who were excited in the earlier phase of the primaries, but I think millennials in general are less excited.”

Haeg thinks millennials, especially those on the CSB/SJU campuses who overwhelmingly caucused for Marco Rubio and Bernie Sanders, are generally dissatisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

“I had many political science majors who, when Kasich dropped out, were very very sad,” Haeg said.

“There were fewer supporters of Hillary Clinton and fewer supporters of Donald Trump than there were say of Mitt Romney and Obama in the last cycle. That seems to be true nationally according to the polls and in my anecdotal experience in classrooms.”

When asked if discussion of the election within the political science department had become more polarized than previous years, Haeg said “Oddly, no.”

However, some students have seen the language and issues of this election cycle bringing about a different kind of discussion.

Patrick Butler is an SJU sophomore, college Republican and political science major.

Butler has assumed an active role in the political process since arriving at SJU, beginning in the 2016 primary season.

“I volunteered for Marco Rubio’s campaign. I knocked on doors and called voters,” Butler said. “After Rubio had suspended his campaign, I ran as a congressional delegate.”

He said that watching Donald Trump’s performance in the election cycle “has made [him] sick.”

Butler pledged his support as a delegate to Ted Cruz.

Butler thinks the issues are getting lost in the discussion of this election cycle, which has frequently been reduced to a debate over each candidate’s credibility and ability to serve.

“The electorate has gotten more toxic… During this election, I have found it difficult to have a civil discussion,” Butler said. “People are concerned with the personality of two presidential candidates. Whether it is Hillary calling half of the electorate ‘deplorables’ or Trump calling Rosie O’Donnell a ‘fat pig.’ People must remember these comments are ignorant.”

Johnson has also noticed a shift in the political conversation, especially between different voter demographics.

“I still find talking to friends and family members, who are usually my elders, engrossed in the violent rhetoric which has dominated this election,” Johnson said. “I still enjoy talking to these people, but there are so full of rage regarding politics that I usually avoid discussions at all costs.”

Regardless of the turns the political rhetoric has taken over the last year and a half, everyone interviewed agreed on one thing.

“If you are committed to America as a democracy, even if you think the system is broken, engaging with the system is important, and that means voting,” Haeg said. “If you believe that America should continue to be a democracy, then you have to go out and vote.”

Haeg emphasized the importance of voting down ballot for local elections, which she says many argue have an even more impactful effect on issues important to voters. She also encourages students who really care about democracy and its processes to get involved in it on campus through the McCarthy Center and other politically active clubs.

“[Change] is not going to happen unless you do something. Getting out to vote is essential. State and local races are important,” Haeg said.

“Students must vote. Otherwise, their opinions will continue to be suppressed,” Butler said, citing a recent event in the UK where baby boomers successfully outvoted millennials in a historic referendum to part with the European Union.

“According to the Pew Research Center, there are 69 million boomers and millennials in the US, but boomers have a 69 percent turnout while millennials are only at 49 percent turnout,” Butler said, warning of the negative prospects of low young-voter turnout.

Haeg shared similar sentiments.

“It really is important that this generation, which does not turn out to vote, turns out to vote. You can’t complain if you don’t,” Haeg said.

Johnson believes voting is of paramount importance, noting there are many local races that can get decided by only a few votes.

“Our elections are the envy of the world,” Johnson said, “and if you waste this chance you are ignoring what it means to be an American.”