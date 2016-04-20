By Meredith Jarchow

mgjarchow@csbsju.edu

In St. Cloud, Minnesota there is a large population of Somalians fleeing their country for a better life. Mary Triggs and Hannah Lynch plan to tell their story.

CSB junior Mary Triggs studied abroad on the Roman-Greco trip where she was first exposed to the refugee crisis. Triggs was abroad when hundreds of refugees were coming to the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey on boats.

“A few of my classmates and I thought, ‘It would be really interesting and great to just fly out to the island and see and help out all these people who were coming on boats,’” Triggs said. “So then that made me realize the displacement that was happening with these people, and they come over on the boats with practically nothing, just a backpack, clothes and sometimes they leave their families behind.”

When Triggs returned, she and Lynch as part of the E-Scholars program on campus collaborated on an entrepreneurial way to help those feeling displaced in their new communities. Their solution? A social media campaign to break down Somali stereotypes and to give displaced Somalians a voice.

“What we realized was that though there are organizations and charities that help Somali people in St. Cloud, there really isn’t anything that tells their story,” Lynch said. “So we thought that this would be a way that could really get their stories out there in a way that maybe helps break down some of these stereotypes and misrepresentations.”

Lynch and Triggs published the first post on Lynch’s Facebook page on Saturday, April 9 as a trial run to see the response received from their peers. Featured in the post was a junior Johnnie, Abdul’fatah Ahmed Ma’alin, or “Abdi.” The post has received over 200 likes on Lynch’s page as well as over 30 shares.

Even amidst the recognition the first post received, Lynch and Triggs admit that there is still a lot to be done before moving forward with their own Facebook page and website.

“I think there’s just certain considerations we need to make before we make it a whole, full-fledged [Facebook] page. For instance, cultural awareness,” Lynch said. “We need to make sure that we are asking the right questions and that we’re not asking or doing anything that will be too intrusive or offensive to their culture or the Muslim religion, as well as legal things. We’re figuring out if we need to have them sign a waiver, making sure that they know that this will be posted publicly, their story and their picture.”

Triggs and Lynch are optimistic about the future of the project in the CSB/SJU atmosphere, hoping that one day it may evolve into a documentary or book.

“I feel like the CSB/SJU community is very open to [breaking down stereotypes] and with the spirit around our community, that we could really spark something that would be pretty impactful for the minorities in Minnesota and the United States,” Triggs said.