By Kevin Dudley

kmdudley@csbsju.edu

Lacrosse at St. John’s may not be a NCAA sport, but you can’t tell from the way the team conducts their business.

The Johnnie lacrosse team has qualified for every Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Division II National Tournament since it began in 2005, a feat that no other team in Division II history has accomplished. When asked about the success of the Johnnie lacrosse team, senior midfielder Jake Harmon talked about the veteran leadership on this year’s squad.

“The biggest contributor to our success has been the preparation by the upperclassmen,” Harmon said.

This leadership has been evident this season for a team that has faced its fair share of ups and downs. The Johnnies are currently 5-4, and have suffered some very frustrating losses. The most upsetting may have come against Grand Valley State on March 5. The Johnnies blew a six-goal lead to suffer a heartbreaking 12-11 defeat at the hands of the Lakers.

However, Harmon feels that game taught the Johnnies a valuable lesson.

“You’ve got to play four quarters every game in this league, one half simply won’t cut it,” Harmon said.

Since that loss, the Johnnies have gone 4-2, and they have done so against some of the best teams in the country. Junior midfielder Jared McComber feels that the team’s best win of the season came on April 3 against the then No. 1 ranked Dayton Flyers.

“Beating Dayton in Chicago was a big step,” McComber said. “After that, everyone started to feel more confident.”

The Johnnies carried that momentum into their massive showdown against their archrival St. Thomas last Friday. The Johnnies were paced by first-year goaltender Ryan Nelson who held the Tommies to their fewest goal total of the year. Senior midfielder Jake Senta also had a huge game, tallying three goals. Senior Chase Willette was also a major contributor netting two goals for the Johnnies.

SJU had the lead late into the fourth quarter against the undefeated and top ranked Tommies, but ended up falling short. They lost 9-8 in a wild overtime finish.

Harmon talked about clearing percentage as something that needed to improve.

“Our clear percentage wasn’t as high as previous games,” Harmon said.

On the other end of the field, the Johnnies’ offensive zone rotations and movements were sharp. St. John’s hope to get another crack at the Tommies sometime during the playoffs.

Despite the tough loss at the hands of the Tommies, the Johnnies are still locked in. Harmon talked about the big picture, and not losing sight of the team’s season goals.

“Our eyes have been on the prize since day one. We’ve been eyeing that national championship since the first practice in the fall,” Harmon said.

McComber also talked about expectations and was very clear about what this team wants to do.

“Every year at St. John’s the goal is to win the national championship,” McComber said.

The Johnnies’ path to that national championship starts with three huge matchups April 15-17. Playoffs are right around the corner, and seeding is always a huge factor. If the Johnnies can walk away with all three games, they will be in much better position going into the conference tournament.

SJU will be in action next on Friday, April 15 against North Dakota State at Moorhead High School. The Johnnies’ next home game is against Winona State at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 in Collegeville.